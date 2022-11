A Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) legend has been spotted at Disneyland Resort!

TikToker @thatdisneylandfeeling shared a short video of someone who appears to be WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff), sister of famous twins Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, walking with a VIP Tour Guide:

“That’s definitely her,” the fan exclaims but doesn’t approach or address the star directly. If it was Elizabeth Olsen, she was well-disguised in sunglasses, a LA Dodgers hat, and tightly tied-back hair. Someone resembling Olsen’s husband Robbie Arnett, with whom she cowrote the children’s book “Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective,” walks closely behind the guide.

Besides Disney+’s WandaVision, Olsen has made cameos in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness (2022), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), and The Avengers (2012).

Before her Marvel days, Olsen was best known for her role in Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011). She’s also starred in Godzilla (2014), Wind River (2017), and Ingrid Goes West (2017), alongside Aubrey Plaza.

Directed by Matt Shakman and written by Jac Shaeffer, this unique MCU Phase Four series took a sitcom spin on the MCU. From Marvel:

