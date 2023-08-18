Entire Land at Universal Orlando Closed Down, Updates Given

We’ve got major news and updates happening at Universal Orlando Resort.

As the iconic theme park prepares for the start of Halloween Horror Nights, there are plenty of other major projects happening at Universal Studios Orlando. First, Minion Land just recently opened at Universal Studios Florida. The new land features an all-new attraction, Villain-Con Minion Blast, as well as many other fun experiences, including Illumination Theater, Bake My Day, Minion Cafe, and much more.

Universal also shut down the longstanding attraction Poseidon’s Fury over at Islands of Adventure. The attraction, which was a walkthrough adventure located in the Lost Continent, has now closed permanently to make way for new and exciting experiences. For now, however, Universal Orlando remains quiet on what actually might come to the building and area where Poseidon’s Fury once was located.

The biggest construction project happening at Universal Orlando Resort, of course, is Epic Universe. The new theme park, which is set to open in 2025, will feature many fun and interesting lands, including SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. It is being considered by many industry insiders as a major step in Universal Destinations & Experiences gaining ground and potentially even surpassing Walt Disney World Resort. Though only SUPER NINTENDO WORLD has been confirmed, several other lands have strongly been rumored, including How To Train Your Dragon, Universal Classic Monsters, and an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

While there’s certainly excitement building for the opening of Epic Universe, there’s another project on the rise that will open before the new theme park. Of course, we’re talking about the replacement for the Woody Woodpecker KidZone.

The KidZone closed down indefinitely earlier this year to make way “for new and exciting experiences for the whole family.” The land used to be home to Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Fievel’s Playland, and Curious George Goes To Town. Now, the area is being completely redone with a focus on DreamWorks characters.

While Universal Studios Orlando hasn’t given a complete rundown on what will be in the area, there are several rumors and suggestions for what we’ll see take over the land. Right now, the overarching belief is that Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster– which still remains standing– will be transformed into a Trolls-themed coaster.

Rumors suggest that a Kung Fu Panda animated meet and greet could be located at the back of the area and that we could get a play area with Shrek’s swamp. For now, however, that remains to be seen.

Just recently, Twitter account @bioreconstruct posted a photo where we can see construction finally peeking over the walls in the land.

Scaffolding and a wall added recently next to frame for what is likely Shrek’s House in DreamWorks land.

The account shares that the scaffolding is likely for Shrek’s house, which is very exciting. While Universal hasn’t confirmed that this is what the land is going to look like, through permits and patents, we can glean a decent amount of info on what is expected to go in this area.

For now, the plan is for the new land to open in 2024. An exact date has not been given.

