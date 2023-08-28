Hollywood and Disney Stars With Ties to the Occult

It might surprise you to know that there are plenty of Disney stars with occult ties. Some are out of the witchcraft broom closet, others declare themselves Wiccan, and even more are associated with the practice.

Walt Disney and Its Occult Ties

The rumors of secret societies abound in popular culture. Whether it’s the Walt Disney Company theme parks or Disney movies themselves, there is plenty of theory. There is a lot is symbolism about the occult throughout the United States and within TV shows.

Many of the Christian faith have spoken out about many a music video and TV show that suggests occult involvement. Yet many stars go a step further, openly claiming witchcraft involvement.

Hollywood and Disney Stars With Occult Ties

Among the big names that fall under the occult umbrella are:

Selena Gomez

Alice Cooper

Vanessa Hudgens

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

Azealia Banks

Lorde

Adele

Beyoncé

Princess Nokia

Katy Perry

Heather Graham

Taylor Swift

Evan Rachel Wood

Each of these celebrities has openly embraced their ties to the occult, whether through a music video or during an interview. While perhaps not as hard-hitting as the icon Aleister Crowley, it shows that an interest in black magic and symbols of the occult never truly fades.

Disney Stars With Occult Ties: Practices and Beliefs

Most of the approaches to witchcraft from Disney stars and Hollywood celebrities aren’t a thing of conspiracy theorists. It’s about crystals, imagery through symbols, and the practice of Santeria. Some use sage to cleanse. Others have literally played a witch version of themselves (Stevie Nicks).

Every Celebrity Is Unique, Occult or Otherwise

For some, it’s a matter of rumors, like Beyoncé’s former drummer saying she used “extreme witchcraft.” Many, like Gomez, have associations left over from shows like the Wizards of Waverly Place.

Many stars, like Lorde, openly declare their acceptance of ghosts and spirits. It shows that witchcraft is now a subject out in the open, not just during Halloween, but also year-round.

What do you think about these celebrities with occult ties? Make your mark below!