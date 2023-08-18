Disney Company Celebrates Gruesome Witch Culture in Salem

Disney will be celebrating witch culture for a spooky upcoming event.

Over the years, Disney has released dozens of iconic and beloved films, ranging from Pixar’s Toy Story 4 (2019), to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). While Disney may admittedly be struggling to draw in the same crowds it once enjoyed so very often, there’s no denying the sheer power and influence the company ad brand carries, both in the streaming and cinema markets.

And streaming is something Disney has really focused on in the last few years, with the company generating dozens of original films for fans to stream from the comfort of their own home.

One of the largest movies to premiere on Disney+ came last year with a group of witches.

Hocus Pocus was released all the way back in 1993, and despite the film’s cult following, upon its release, it failed to resonate with critics and the general public. However, as time went on, the film’s fanbase only grew. Eventually, the popularity of the Hocus Pocus brand could not be ignored. In the age of reboots and remakes, it seemed inevitable that a sequel would be created to capitalize on th growing hype for the film.

Eventually, Disney announced that a sequel to the classic film would premiere on Disney+. After almost 30 years, a sequel was finally made for Disney+, bringing back each of the Sanderson Sisters as well as Doug Jones and a familiar-looking black cat. While it received a mixed reception, fans were just excited to see their favorite witches back on their screen. Hocus Pocus 2 became Disney+’s biggest premiere ever, breaking records on the popular streaming service.

To celebrate Disney’s Hocus Pocus franchise, D23, the official Disney fan club will host the Black Flame Ball this October in honor of 30 years of the franchise.

What makes this event even more interesting is that it will take place in Salem, MA, home of The Salem Witch trials. It’s quite interesting to see Disney celebrate such an infamous point in America’s history with an event like this. During the trials, a total of 19 people were executed.

Tickets will run Guests $229 for Gold Members or $279 for General Members. Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on the official D23 website. For more details, check down below:

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club lights the Black Flame Candle yet again, bringing an epic Sanderson-styled soiree to fans of the beloved Halloween Classic, in the city where the film was made! Fans are invited to “Spell-ebrate” 30 Years of Hocus Pocus with us at the historic Hawthorne Hotel, where we’ll take thee away to an enchanted evening at the D23 Black Flame Ball.

EVENT INCLUDES:

Event Credential

Walking Tour of Salem, MA.

Commemorative Event Gift

Entry to D23 Black Flame Ball, which includes: Light snacks and provisions Curious concoctions and perfected potions at an open bar (only guests that are 21+ with valid government issued photo identification may consume alcoholic beverages) Enchanted evening entertainment, including a live band playing Halloween hits



You will be required to show a photo ID.

NOTES

D23 Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to two (2) guests.

Each attendee must have a ticket in their possession for entry.

There are a limited number of tickets available. D23 Members must log in by using their D23.com Member account information when reserving tickets.

D23 Members who do not bring their membership card and tickets may not be admitted to the event. Membership card may be a physical card or a digital membership card found in the D23 App.

Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a guest 18 years of age or older to attend this D23 event.

Ticketed Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place, as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Members must be present or guests will not gain admittance to the event.

Will you be attending this spooky event? What’s your favorite classic Disney film?