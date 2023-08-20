Disney Park Guests Poison Drinking Water

You might want to rethink drinking from a Disneyland water fountain.

Guest misbehavior is on the rise at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney. Despite a new “courtesy” policy and multiple warning signs, the Southern California Disney Park cannot stop unruly guests. Disney Cast Members are left desperately brainstorming ways to force rule-following.

Inappropriate behavior always existed, but it began impacting other guests more in recent years. On Reddit this week, Disney Parks fans discussed the worst things they’ve seen other guests do at Disneyland Resort.

One of the most popular responses and common occurrences shocked some fans. u/BroadwayCatDad started the conversation with a simple comment: “The classic washing a babies butt in the drinking fountains.”

“Former [Cast Member] here,” they added in another response. “It happens more than you would think.”

To fans’ horror, many other Disney Parks fans corroborated the former Disney Cast Member’s report.

“I saw someone doing it in line at Mr Toads with napkins and just left them in a bush,” said u/RaptorsFromSpace.

“Baby bidet,” u/KittyKitty_CatCat wrote. “I’ll be sticking to getting free, non-poopy water at Starbucks.”

“Bottled waters are the way to go,” u/Expensive_Reality151 replied. “People are too nasty.”

“This is why I never use the fountains,” u/MissSmiff echoed.

It should go without saying that Inside the Magic doesn’t recommend washing a baby in drinking fountains. Changing tables are located in restrooms throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney. Each Disney Park also offers a Baby Care Center, where parents can rest, feed little ones, change diapers, and restock supplies in a quiet, air-conditioned environment. Grab a map at the front of the theme parks for more information!

If this story ruined Disneyland water fountains for you, you don’t have to spend hundreds on water throughout your Disneyland Resort vacation. Every Quick Service restaurant offers free cups of water, including Starbucks. There are water-refilling stations throughout the Disney Parks that, unlike drinking fountains, only work when a water bottle is placed under the spout. Ask a Disney Cast Member about the nearest water station!

Have you noticed the inappropriate usage of Disneyland water fountains? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.