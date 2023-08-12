Do You Know About These Hidden Disney Restrooms?

Walt Disney World vacations are full of fun. From soaring with Peter Pan in Magic Kingdom to joining a safari in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, snacking around the world in EPCOT World Showcase, or zipping through the streets with Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. There is always a lot to enjoy on a Disney vacation. But somewhere between all of the attractions, nature is sure to call.

Don’t worry; restrooms are numerous in Disney Parks, Disney World Resorts, Disney Springs, and Disney Water Parks. Let’s dive into the Walt Disney World restroom guide you need for your Disney Park vacation.

Disney World bathrooms are abundant across the property, so you’ll never be far away from one when you need to make a quick dash. Especially when traveling with little ones, being close to a restroom for unexpected trips is essential. Hotels at Walt Disney World tend to have spacious restrooms and seperate companion restrooms in Disney Resort lobbies and near each pool. At Disney Springs, you’ll find bathrooms between shopping and dining hubs across the property. There are 23 restroom pairs in total at Disney Springs.

Most Spacious Disney Bathroom

Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland is home to one of the more spacious feeling bathrooms at Disney World Resort. Many Disney insiders know this as the Pirates of the Caribbean bathrooms because they are just a short walk away from this classic ride. You’ll find plenty of stalls in this restroom, and the tucked-away nature of it means that you’ll never wait in line for a stall.

Most Well-Known Disney Bathroom

You know the answer to this one, the Tangled Toilets! Rapunzel’s tower is a beacon of hope for any Guest dashing for a restroom in Fantasyland. Located across from Columbia Harbour House, a quick service restaurant, and near Peter Pan’s Flight and The Haunted Mansion. This restroom is technically situated between Fantasyland and Liberty Square.

Bonus points- You can snap a perfect Instagram photo with the painted artwork outside the restrooms after your visit. We promise it’s cute.

Hidden Restroom at Disney World

Technically this hidden restroom at Disney World makes the list as a restroom hidden in plain sight. Many EPCOT Guests tend to walk right past it. The Odyssey Center Restrooms are located between World Discovery and the entrance to World Showcase, specifically the Mexico pavilion.

@allearsnet drop your fave #EPCOT bathrooms. we promise we won’t tell anybody. 🤫 #disneyworld #disneyparks #disney #distok #disneytok #disneybathrooms #disneytrip ♬ Sensual Seduction – Snoop Dogg If Guests choose not to walk through this interconnected area and stick to the main World Showcase loop, they miss the Odyssey and Odyssey Center Restrooms entirely. It can seem dead when you walk past this building, especially if you are visiting between EPCOT festival events. The low crowd numbers in these restrooms make this hidden spot at Disney World one of my favorites.

Disney Secret Bathrooms

Technically, this Fantasyland bathroom at Magic Kingdom Park is not hidden, but it is tucked away in an easy-to-miss corner. The provincial restroom is within sight of the Gaston Fountain in Fantasyland, just a short walk from Storybook Circus. These French-themed restrooms blend in with shop fronts and can be easy to miss. But this space provides a great low-traffic restroom to visit between hopping on rides like Space Mountain and Dumbo the Flying Elephant.

Restroom Fun Fact

Which Walt Disney World theme Park is the only one with doors on the restrooms? That’s right, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park has restroom doors that serve a dual purpose. Visitors to Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and EPCOT will find an open threshold for restrooms, but Disney’s Animal Kingdom have doors for added protection. These doors and deadbolts mean that Park Guests could hide out from a runaway animal in the unlikely event of an escape. @amysmagicaladventures Have you ever wondered why Animal Kingdom has doors on all their bathrooms? Heaven forbid an animal escapes, you can hide in there. #disney #disneyfunfact #animalkingdom #disneyparks #disneyworld #disneyinfo ♬ original sound – Amy