Disneyland Needs More R-Rated Content, Fans Say

The Disneyland Halloween season is in full swing, with thousands of guests attending sold-out Oogie Boogie Bash events each week. But some fans are disappointed in the family-friendly event.

The Disneyland Halloween Party

Trick or treat through Disney California Adventure Park and encounter your favorite villains at Oogie Boogie Bash! The event includes the Frightfully Fun Parade, Mickey’s Trick or Treat, Villains Grove, unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads, creepy Carthay Circle decorations, and more.

“Don your favorite costume for a frightfully fun night of Characters, tricks and treats for Guests of all ages,” Disneyland Resort writes. “The spell’s been cast! On select nights this September and October, Disney California Adventure Park will host a separately ticketed Halloween party with Oogie Boogie. This family-friendly event includes after-hours park access to treat trails, photo opportunities, entertainment, attractions, frightfully fun decor and more.”

“Your ticket also lets you enjoy Disney California Adventure Park for up to 3 hours before Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party begins. Once the party starts at 6:00 PM, you’ll be treated to 5 hours of ghoulish delights—including special Halloween-themed entertainment, attractions, Character sightings and more.”

R-Rated Disney?

Now that The Walt Disney Company owns 20th Century FOX, some fans want horror characters like the Predator and Alien to infiltrate the family-friendly Oogie Boogie Bash à la Halloween Horror Nights.

“Disneyland horror night anyone?” Reddit user u/kemp43 wrote. “I know it’s a long shot possibility, more than that actually…however, it is a shame that Disney has a hold on some of the coolest IPs in horror and doesn’t do an actually scary Halloween event with those characters. I know Universal has their horror nights, but it sucks that you won’t be able to see Alien or Predator, especially since we never got a great movie ride at Disneyland—not to mention the only other is dismantled.”

“I feel like DCA could make for an amazing horror nights and go back to mickeys not scary Halloween thing at Disneyland,” u/GomeyBlueRock agreed.

“It would admittedly be very cool to see some of Disneys scarier villians wandering around, like Mr. Dark from something wicked this way comes on Main St or the zombified crew from the Black Hole in Tomorrowland,” u/samuellbroncowitz said.

Some fans felt that while horror wouldn’t fit at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or the Downtown Disney District, The Walt Disney Company should license its scarier properties to other Theme Parks for Halloween events.

“There is a market for many different types of Halloween offerings and other venues have horror well covered,” u/snarkprovider wrote. “It’s ok if someone’s Disney interest and horror interest don’t intersect and they have to go elsewhere to find what they want for Halloween instead of expecting Disney to meet every individual want. That said, Disney should seriously look at licensing Fox properties to other parks. They could monetize their competition instead of sitting on things we know they’re not likely to use.”

But others pushed back at any combination of Disneyland Halloween time and R-rated content.

“It’s just not a good fit for the brand, especially when they’ve got a more on-brand option,” said u/newimprovedmoo.

“I’m a huge horror fan, but absolutely not,” u/exactoctopus replied. “I know Disney owns Fox, but no. I don’t even like the Marvel and Star Wars stuff in the parks, tbh. Let Disneyland stay actually Disney.”

Should Disneyland Halloween celebrations include more horror? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.