Disney World Closing Down Popular Transportation

Transportation at Walt Disney World Resort is a crucial aspect of the guest experience, seamlessly connecting various theme parks, resorts, and entertainment areas.

The resort employs a diverse range of transportation options, each designed to enhance convenience and offer unique experiences. Two notable modes of transportation are the Disney Skyliner and the monorail system.

The Disney Skyliner is a modern aerial gondola system that provides an elevated and scenic mode of transportation. It connects Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT to several Disney resort hotels, including Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, and Disney’s Riviera Resort. The gondolas are adorned with Disney characters and designs, adding a touch of whimsy to the transportation experience.

The monorail is an iconic transportation system at Walt Disney World Resort, known for its futuristic design and elevated tracks. The monorail serves as both transportation and an attraction, offering a convenient way to travel between Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and select Disney resort hotels, including Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

The monorail’s sleek design and unique vantage point provide passengers with a bird’s-eye view of the resort’s landscapes and attractions. For many guests, riding the monorail is a quintessential Disney experience that evokes a sense of nostalgia while offering a convenient way to move between key destinations.

These transportation options are just a few examples of the comprehensive network of transportation at Walt Disney World Resort. Other modes of transport include buses, boats, and even walking paths. The goal of Disney’s transportation system is to make navigating the expansive resort as seamless as possible, allowing guests to focus on enjoying their magical vacation without worrying about the logistics of getting from one place to another.

However, if you’re visiting Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside, Disney’s Port Orleans French Quarter Resort, Disney’s Saratoga Springs DVC Resort & Spa, Disney’s Treehouse Villas, or Disney’s Old Key West Disney Vacation Club Resort in the near future and looking for a popular mode of transportation, you should be aware of a closure happening.

Disney has announced that the Sassagoula River Cruise will be closed on August 28-30, meaning that guests staying at these Disney Resorts will not be able to utilize the cruise to get to Disney Springs. Instead, you’ll need to head to the transportation area at the resort and catch a shuttle. The cruise is closed for routine maintenance.

Named after a fictional river, the Sassagoula River, which is inspired by the real-life bayous and waterways of the American South, this cruise offers visitors a unique and relaxed way to explore the resort and its surrounding areas.

The cruise takes place on a charming, old-fashioned paddlewheel boat that glides along the tranquil waters of the Sassagoula River. The riverbanks are lush with greenery, and the atmosphere is designed to evoke the ambiance of the Southern United States, with its picturesque bayous and charming architecture.

Of course, this isn’t the only riverboat experiencing a closure.

In addition, the Liberty Square Riverboat will remain closed from August 21-29. The boat can be found in Magic Kingdom and is closed for routine maintenance.

