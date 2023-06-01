Guests Left Crying, Traumatized After Being Trapped on Disney Skyliner & Receiving Nothing in Return

Walt Disney World Resort offers multiple modes of complimentary transportation from Resort hotels to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs. Beyond the regular busses and watercraft, the Disney Parks are home to unique transportation methods like the Monorail and Disney Skyliner, which feel like attractions in their own right.

The Disney Skyliner is the newest mode of transportation at Walt Disney World Resort, offering round-trip transportation to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios from Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Riviera Resort, and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. These themed gondolas move constantly, providing one of the quickest trips of any Disney Resort transportation.

There is one downside to the Disney Skyliner: no air conditioning. The combination of tinted windows and vents that circulate air as the gondolas move keeps Guests cool – but things change when Guests like Camryn (@camryn_brielle) unfortunately get stuck mid-flight due to technical issues.

Camryn shared her experience on TikTok, showing herself and her boyfriend removing clothing to stay cool while being stuck mid-air for nearly an hour:

@camryn_brielle PSA: never take the disney skyliner ‼️ @Disney Parks we were stuck on the disney skyliner for 40 minutes in a tiny unairconditoned, overly heated box high in the sky with no water! not shown here is me crying and the anxiety attack this gave us and all we got in return was a 12 ounce water and a “sorry” when we finally made it to the ground. when you pay over $200 a person for a day in the parks every minute counts and it was sad to lose almost an hour of it ☹️#disney #disneyworld #disneyskyliner #epcot #magickingdom #hollywoodstudios #florida ♬ Disney Pictures Intro – Disney Pictures

“PSA: never take the disney skyliner,” Camryn wrote. “We were stuck on the disney skyliner for 40 minutes in a tiny unairconditoned, overly heated box high in the sky with no water! not shown here is me crying and the anxiety attack this gave us and all we got in return was a 12 ounce water and a ‘sorry’ when we finally made it to the ground.”

“When you pay over $200 a person for a day in the parks every minute counts and it was sad to lose almost an hour of it,” she concluded.

Camryn explained that she tried to call and complain but was told she would have had to bring it up with a Disney Skyliner station manager to receive compensation.

“A lady on the customer service phone said we had to complain at the end of the lift, but we had to transfer lifts and there was no manager at the final stop,” she wrote in response to a comment on the video. “We were debating going to a Guest services desk once in the park, but we didn’t want to lose anymore time.”

Have you ever gotten stuck on the Disney Skyliner? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.