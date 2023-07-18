Disney Experience No Longer Magical Thanks to Entitlement and Rude Guests

From theme parks to movie theaters, everyone seems to think that etiquette in public places is getting worse and worse. Disney fans have complained over the years about what they feel is a lack of respect for others at the happiest place on Earth. Arguments over what is okay to wear happen frequently, especially when it comes to women’s fashion and how revealing is too revealing. Recently though, discussions have turned toward the topic of talking on rides.

User u/Mysterious_Joe_1822 on Reddit spoke about their trip to Disneyland and their frustration with loud talkers. They explained that “this trip we have had some chatty folks near us!!! Folks talking on Winnie the Pooh but they stopped midway, our full boat was talking the entire time on pirates today to the point you could hear ride sounds and even talking on Star Tours which I didn’t think was possible.”

They explained that while they were fine with people reacting verbally to rides and experiences, their main point was that excessive talk can often ruin the ride experience for those around the guilty party. The user stated “to me it feels like an unwritten rule to not talk during group rides… I don’t care if you wanna talk on Mr. Toads when it’s just you and your friend but it feels rude to talk during a group ride.”

The comments mostly agreed with the proposed sentiment. “If it’s stuff like ‘wow amazing,’ ‘look at that!’ Etc, I’m ok with that, we’re sharing an experience,” said user u/nsfwtttt, adding “If you’re talking about how your mother in law is overweight I don’t want to be forcibly involved in that conversation lol.”

It seemed the biggest issue for most people was any chatter that took Guests out of the experience or distracted them in a way that ruined the magic. Some brought up times when they could barely hear the ride audio over their fellow Guests’ noise. Users also brought up the unintentional side effects of social media usage and how people in line and on rides use their phones for entertainment or to record their experiences.

Disney influencers flock to the Parks to record videos and photos for their own personal brand or business but it many cases it can ruin the experience for others. User u/laura-contreras-123 commented on this, saying “Saw someone on TikTok livestreaming the parade next to some guests and he was just yelling ‘Thank you for the Roses!!'”

Unfortunately, etiquette for others has become an issue everywhere, not just at the Disney Parks. However, when you pay thousands of dollars to be there and enjoy a vacation, it adds another layer when having to deal with disrespectful or outright rude Guests. Each ride takes anywhere from 30 seconds to a few minutes while waiting in line can take half an hour or more, plenty of time to have a conversation or scroll social media. It can wait while enjoying a ride with dozens of other people.

