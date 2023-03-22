Former Cast Member Calls Out Disney Live Streamer For Talking Through Entire Ride

Disney live streamers make a living taking their viewers on visits to Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and international Disney Parks. Though many regularly host thousands of viewers, Disney Parks fans are highly critical of live streams. Some say it’s an invasion of strangers’ privacy to be shared live online without consent, while others find it disruptive to other Guests.

Live streamers have been kicked out of Disney Parks after breaking Theme Park rules, but that’s not enough for many fans. Some advocate for the United States Disney Parks to follow Tokyo Disney Resort’s footsteps and ban live streaming altogether.

Recently, former Cast Member and TikToker @StHooch shared a screen recording of a Disney live streamer loudly sharing historical facts while receiving paid tips on The Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom Park. He called out the streamer, @disneycicerone, for “obnoxiously” ruining other riders’ experiences:

“I know she may say, ‘well, I had a microphone so no one could hear me,’” the former Disney Cast Member said. “That’s all bullsh*t, okay? If I was in the Doom Buggy next to her, I’d be kind of annoyed and p*ssed.”

“You could have easily edited a video together with much better pictures and then talked about the pictures because most of the live was dark,” he continued. “This is why people hate Disney influencers… being obnoxious, running through the Parks, or talking on attractions where you’re taking away from the show…You don’t respect Disney, and you don’t respect the Guests when you do stuff like this.”

“She owes people an apology for ruining their experience,” he concluded. “…Do better.”

