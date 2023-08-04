Disney Shuts Down Multiple Locations in Parks, Left Abandoned

Disney Vacation Club has become a Disney fan-favorite over the past few decades, as the system has allowed Guests who plan to return to Disney on a yearly basis to do so and save lots of money when they go. Lately, some Guests have had cause for concern regarding DVC after seeing multiple locations disappear from the theme parks.

Disney Vacation Club is a timeshare system that allows Guests to purchase a real estate interest in a DVC resort via a flexible points-based membership system. Reportedly, there are an estimated 250,000+ club members who have purchased into DVC. The popularity in DVC has only continued to increase over the years, with prices rising dramatically since its inception in 1996 with the first DVC Resort, Disney’s Old Key West Resort.

Not only will your DVC contract cost you upwards of tens of thousands of dollars to own it for 50 years, but it will provide tons of added perks, such as dedicated DVC After Hour events like Moonlight Magic. Guests will also be able to save money on other offerings such as Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom, Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Private VIP Tours and more!

Lately, however, Disney Guests have noticed the lack of Cast Members working at DVC kiosks throughout the park. Typically, in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, Guests would be able to find DVC kiosks to ask a DVC Cast Member questions about purchasing a contract.

Now, Guests are starting to realize that the lack of staff at the kiosks are creating wasted space in the theme parks. One Disney fan (@_21royalstreet) X’d (Tweeted): “What’s the point anymore? Does DVC even staff their in-park sales locations ever anymore???”

This particular photo is located at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, in Disney California Adventure. That being said, anyone who walks by the EPCOT kiosk in Walt Disney World next to the Canada pavilion knows that the kiosk is better off used as some shade when needed, as there is rarely any staffing around. The same goes for Magic Kingdom’s location in Tomorrowland. The Disney hotels, however, in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort are typically all fully staffed with DVC Cast Members each day until around 6:00 p.m. They are located at any Resort that offers DVC and can tour Guests around. On Disney Cruise Line, there is always a DVC Cast Member present throughout the day.

Although DVC is not going anywhere anytime soon, it seems that the in-Park kiosks may not yield the same return that the stands in each of the hotels do, which makes sense as the hotel DVC Cast Members are in the location of the product, and are able to show Guests what they would be purchasing. When Guests are running to their Slinky Dog Dash Lightning Lane time, speaking about DVC may not make the most sense.

Disney describes DVC as:

Discover how you can return to the magic year after year as a Member of Disney Vacation Club—a flexible program that can be a more affordable way to take future Disney vacations. Experience Disney Like Never Before. Members lock in decades of future Disney vacations at today’s purchase price—with Membership options to fit your vacation style and budget! Our Resorts feature Villas that include many comforts of “home”—like a kitchen, private bedrooms, and washer and dryer.

DVC Promotions

Disney may be looking to get money from their Guests any way they can, including offering enticing discounts for what many would consider to be costly experiences. As of late, we have seen attendance drop at Walt Disney World, and with this drop has come financial incentives to get more Guests to visit and spend more after prices have dramatically increased.

Disney World Annual Passholders of all tiers (Disney Pixie Dust Pass, Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, Disney Incredi-Pass) recently were able to experience V.I.Passholder days where they received 30% off most merchandise, further food discounts, and a private Annual Passholder lounge which offered specialty food for purchase themed to Figment and nearly expired M&M’s.

When the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser began having issues getting more Guests to pay the nearly $6000.00 price tag for the two-night voyage, Disney also started offering discounts. In fact, one of the discount offerings was given to DVC members at first before also expanding to Cast Members and other Guests. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will take its final voyage on September 28, 2023.

Now, Disney is offering another incentive to Disney Vacation Club Members. Disney Vacation Club Members will be eligible for Membership to save 20% on a Disney VIP Tour at Walt Disney World Resort later this summer. Disney VIP Tours are fantastic ways to conquer the Disney Parks. It will allow you to not only have an incredibly knowledgeable Cast Member with you for the day, but the ability to jump the line at any attraction you would like, go backstage, and travel between parks in a private shuttle. You can do (nearly) anything you want to do, at much faster speeds, including complimentary beverages and a snack!

To get service this special, Guests definitely have to shell out some big bucks for the tour. The cost of a VIP tour ranges from $450 USD to $900 USD per hour and has a 7-hour minimum and a 10-hour maximum. This means you can spend up to $9000 for the tour, and tickets are not included. On top of that, you should tip your VIP Tour guide, which can add hundreds more to that final cost. For a fee that high, a 20% discount could reduce the highest price point to $7,200, saving Guests $1,800. Now, don’t get us wrong, watching Happily Ever After from the hub grass at Magic Kingdom would be a dream, but it is a dream that many Guests cannot afford.

What do you think of the DVC Kiosks not being highly used in their theme parks?

