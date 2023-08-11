Disney Is Changing Its International Structure for a Core Feature

Disney+ is changing in Canada and Europe, but it’s the nature of the changes that has streamers and Disney fans concerned.

Disney+ Is Changing to a Multi-Tiered System

Originally, Disney+ made the change from a straightforward push-and-play service to include advertisement tiers. It started in the United States in December 2022, but Walt Disney Company is now moving to a different area.

Disney is changing to adapt to the ongoing streaming wars that ultimately impact the successes of Walt Disney World and many other Disney Parks.

Changes at Disney Have Broad Implications

Because things are all connected through the Magic Kingdom, which is the Walt Disney Company, changes have far-reaching impacts. Walt Disney changes tend to spread or lead to other Walt Disney World Resort or Disney+ changes.

In this case, they are across the pond and above the border. CEO Bob Iger is the figurehead of these changes, both at the theme park and on the small screen.

Advertisement Support Means Disney+ Is Changing Profit Tactics

Disney is changing its streaming service by altering the prices, along with the amount of time allotted for ads. Instead of making the change straight across the board, there are different levels. It’s sort of like having a VIP pass on a Disney Cruise Line or the Disney Genie at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Is Changing Towards Affordability

Disney in Canada and Europe is about to change, with the new service rolling out to include multiple tiers of advertisements. The Mickey Mouse streaming service, Disney+, will start at CAD 7.99 in Canada and £4.99/€5.99 in Europe.

The areas that have access to the new ad-included, more affordable Walt Disney feature are the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Spain, and Switzerland. These comprise some major tourism sources for everything from Disney World Resort to other international Disney Parks.

Related: Complete List of Disney Locations

How the Walt Disney Streaming Changes Impact Viewers

From the Disney Genie to the Haunted Mansion, Hollywood Studios to Disney California Adventure, the whole Mickey Mouse brand is changing itself. Now, targeted advertising towards Disney fans in a world celebration of media is possible. It simply comes with ads.

The streaming service requires Disney fans to subscribe to Disney+, where there are many Disney characters and stories to provide escapism. Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger is overseeing these changes that allow targeted advertising, exclusive Disney character and content, and the ability to download material.

Targeted Advertising, Disney Fans, and Adapting Technology

According to a Walt Disney executive, there will be more options, including HD 1080p and 4K UHD and JDR for its premium plans, “The strong momentum of our ad-supported plans in the U.S. demonstrates the importance of providing consumers with choice, flexibility, and value.”

The Walt Disney Company executive continued, “We are excited to expand that offering in more markets across the globe, including Europe and Canada, and to launch a new premium duo bundle of ad-free Disney+ and Hulu this fall(…).”

What do you think about Disney+ changes and how they will impact Disney fans across the world? Make your voice heard in the comments below!