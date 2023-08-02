Alleged Fire Leads to Attraction Closures at Disney World

A small fire might have been why some attractions and experiences closed down this past weekend inside Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney World – Everything Going On Right Now

If you haven’t noticed Walt Disney World Resort news, here’s everything you need to know. It’s been speculated that the iconic and beloved Hat Box Ghost would return to some capacity. But fans and Guests quickly pointed out that WDW would take forever to bring back a spooky host that would welcome Guests as they entered an attraction inside the Magic Kingdom. The Hatbox Ghost appears to be a no-show despite the Haunted Mansion attraction closing for refurbishment recently. The character will not likely be installed in time for the Halloween season. The attraction inside the Magic Kingdom will be closed for refurbishment from August 7 through 9, according to industry insider and reporter Scott Gustin on Twitter. But now, The Hat Box Ghost was confirmed to be returning to WDW inside Magic Kingdome at the Haunted Mansion, according to the official Disney Parks blog page just this past weekend.

In other news at Disney World, specifically inside of EPCOT, the upcoming Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, opened to Cast Members for previews just last week. Official testing has begun on the attraction experience reported by Inside The Magic a few weeks back. Recently, a video was leaked online giving Guests an official first look into the music that will be playing in the area where the attraction experience is currently being built. According to WDW News Today, Cast Member previews were set to begin on July 25 and run through August 19 for a select group of CMs. But that proved wrong, as the official date for Cast Member previews came yesterday, July 26. It would appear that the experience is almost ready, as CMs are testing out the area. Attractions Magazine on Twitter recently posted a photo on the social platform showing a group of Cast Members and their Guests conducting a preview of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, last week at EPCOT.

As we continue discussing EPCOT, a possible small fire broke out this weekend, leading to the closure of a few attractions, according to a Reddit thread on the r/WaltDisneyWorldResort subreddit.

A possible Small Fire Breaks Out at Regal Eagle

A Redditor on the social app posted to the NSFM subreddit in the r/WaltDisneyWorldResort asking about why the Regal Eagle and “Liberty Theater” were shut down at around 1:30 p.m. and the Guest heard “alarms” inside of Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Crafts & Barbeque and the Liberty Theater experience.

Someone in the comments alleged that a small fire is a possibility, the reasoning behind the closure of these two Disney World places. But this has not been confirmed by anyone at WDW. With Regal Eagle being a sit-down restaurant, it could be possible that a small fire broke out but did not cause significant damage to property or life.

If you have any further information about this matter, please comment below. Thank you.