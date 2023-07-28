Universal Mocks Thousands of Employees With Disrespectful Repercussions

Universal is mocking thousands of employees with disrespectful repercussions for recent actions. Truly unbelievable.

When we think of Universal Studios, the first thing that comes to mind is the year-round family-friendly fun Guests can have at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort — home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay, and, soon, Universal’s Epic Universe — with rides and entire lands inspired by popular franchises like Jurassic Park, Minions, Super Mario Bros., and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — despite the historical backlash against a particular movie franchise at the Parks.

However, the company is now embroiled in a divisive fight with thousands of fans and employees outraged following disrespectful repercussions for the company’s recent actions.

As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue, with thousands of writers and actors worldwide joining the cause, Universal is facing a fine imposed by the City of Los Angeles following a low blow against the Hollywood strikers, trimming multiple trees and exposing the picket line to intense heat during the ongoing protests.

Backlash quickly poured against Universal, with actors and netizens condemning the company’s actions, including comedian and actress Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman), who shared an article of the reportedly malicious tree trimming on her Twitter account, commenting, “Good grief you gotta be grade-A scumbags to do this sh*t.”

Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia (@lacontroller) followed up on the situation, stating, “Our Office is investigating the tree trimming that occurred outside Universal Studios where workers, writers, and actors are exercising their right to picket. The trimmed trees are LA City managed street trees. (Before and after photos below).”

Now, while an NBCUniversal spokesperson has denied that the trimming had anything to do with exposing demonstrators to extreme heat and, in a statement, said it was “not their intention” to make life difficult for people on the picket line, Universal Studios is receiving a fine for how it trimmed the trees outside its premises.

Initial speculation regarding the possible repercussions for Universal’s actions mentioned tens of thousands of dollars in fines, especially since the ecocide was carried out without a city permit. However, the fine Universal Studios received from the City of Los Angeles was $250, barely above the cost of two one-day tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood or a Universal Express pass. Kenneth Mejia ( @lacontroller ) made the fine public via Twitter on July 21, commenting, “Outdated laws limit penalties the City can issue.”

INVESTIGATION 🌳 UPDATE: StreetsLA has informed us that they are issuing a citation in the amount of $250 (first-time offense) to Universal Studios. The citation alleges a violation of trimming trees without a city permit. Outdated laws limit penalties the City can issue. https://t.co/8ge7LElRao pic.twitter.com/T1jOWvXEB4 — LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia (@lacontroller) July 21, 2023

Netizens were quick to react to the disrespectful repercussions taken against Universal. User @TelaDrin commented, “$250? That’s truly pathetic given the number of trees involved and the wildlife affected during peak summer,” while @aussiemily added, “Wow. $250. I’m sure they regret it now.”

Following the accusations, NBCUniversal denied the company intended to harm the people on strike. “We understand that the safety tree trimming of the ficus trees we did on Barham Blvd has created unintended challenges for demonstrators, that was not our intention,” a spokesperson told Deadline on Tuesday, ensuring that the company was looking at alternative ways to protect the demonstrators from the heat. However, it is unclear if Universal has resolved the situation.

