Theme Park Influencers Attacked After Breaking Universal Orlando Rules

A handful of theme park content creators have been attacked on Twitter after seemingly breaking Universal Orlando Resort rules.

Over a year since the closure of its predecessor, Shrek 4-D (RIP), the newest ride at Universal Studios Florida is finally open!

Well, kind of. As of July 15, 2023, Villain-Con Minion Blast is officially conducting a soft opening at the oldest Park at Universal Orlando Resort.

The new addition comes as a part of the Park’s new Minion Land, which opened to the public several weeks ago. This consists of the already several years old attraction Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, as well as the highly-anticipated Minion Cafe and other dining options such as Freeze Ray Pops, Bake My Day, and Pop-A-Nana.

Universal has also announced a new Minions-themed store for the land set to open later this summer: Evil Stuff.

For now, any Guest at Universal Studios Florida can ride Villain-Con Minion Blast. The ride has been described as a wireless shooter attraction, in which Guests stand on a moving walkway and battle various villains from the Minions and Despicable Me films.

However, as the attraction is still in a technical rehearsal – meaning it isn’t 100% show-ready just yet and it doesn’t follow the same operating hours as other attractions at Universal Orlando Resort – signs have been fixed at its entrance to ask that riders do not film their experience.

But that hasn’t stopped some Guests from trying. At the time of writing, there are currently multiple ride POV videos of Villain-Con Minion Blast on YouTube.

Other fans have been quick to call out the theme park influencers breaking Universal Orlando Resort rules on Twitter – as well as insisting that the Park clamps down on rule-breaking to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Hey @UniversalORL. Kyle Pallo blatantly ignores the rules and team members about no filming on Minion's Blast to monetize it and then arrogantly jokes about it. Are you going to take action on this? What's the point of ride rules and policies if people just get away with this? pic.twitter.com/cNaFMIEeN0 — Karma245 (@Karma245364987) July 16, 2023

“Glad to see such positive reaction to Illuminations Villain-Con Minion Blast! at @UniversalORL,” wrote TheDBCPod. “Seems like a great and unique addition. Sad to see some folks couldn’t follow the rules about not filming the attraction while in testing.”

Linking directly to one video that appears to break the Park’s rules, user Palyoadead said: “@UniversalORL pretty crazy to see blatant violations of filming ride attractions (Minions Blast) during a technical rehearsal.”

Why are Kyle Pallo and Jojo Crichton not facing any consequences for filming minion blast? This is not fair to all the other content creators who obeyed the no filming rule for this new attraction. — Joe Rodriguez (@joethebeckfan) July 16, 2023

Filming restrictions are in place for a reason on Villain-Con Minion Blast. As with any rehearsal, a technical rehearsal can mean missing effects or details that will be present once the ride is officially open. It’s poor show from the theme park influencers involved – but without proper enforcement, this kind of behaviour will continue to go on unchecked.

Are you for or against filming on rides? Let us know in the comments!