NEW Details Revealed For Villain-Con Minion Blast

Get ready for a wacky and Minion-ified summer at Universal Orlando Resort!

If you haven’t visited Universal Studios Florida in a while, you may have missed the transformation of the front section of the Park. The area, which was previously known as Production Central, is getting a decidedly yellow makeover. The area will soon become Minions Land, and although it’s already punctuated by the popular Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem attraction, several new offerings will be opening additionally.

Replacing the Universal Classic Monsters Cafe is the new Minion Cafe, the marquee dining location within the land. This zany, themed quick-service eatery promises to be colorful and delicious. A new menu boasts over 20 items, including eclectic “despica-bowls” such as Otto’s Noodle Bowl and Carl’s Crispy Cauliflower (vegan offering); delectable handhelds such as the Steak & “Cheese Ray” Sandwich; adorable desserts such as Bob’s Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff; a kids’ menu for the “mini Minions” in the family that includes items like the Mini Boss’ Mega Melt; and so much more.

Also in the realm of food, Guests are looking forward to the Pop-o-Nana popcorn stand, which will sell unique banana-flavored popcorn. Freeze Ray pops will serve up villain-inspired popsicles, and the massive pink Bake My Day bakery will serve a variety of Minion-themed sweet treats, including cupcakes, s’mores, and more.

In terms of attractions, Universal will open the Illumination Theater, which will give Guests the opportunity to meet and greet characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith, and Agnes, as well as Rosita, Gunter, and Johnny from Sing (2016).

However, one of the most anticipated elements of the new land is the brand-new Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, a one-of-its-kind attraction that combines a shooter attraction, a dark ride, and a unique moving walkway. Universal released more information on the attraction experience today on their blog;