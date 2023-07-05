Mickey Mouse Was Banned in Ohio, Censored After “Gross” Content

No matter how big Disney gets, the company’s founder, the famed Walt Disney, shared in 1954 his one desire for its legacy: “I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing – that it all started with a mouse.”

Mickey Mouse is an iconic and beloved cartoon character created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks. He made his first appearance in the short film Steamboat Willie on November 18, 1928, and quickly became one of the most recognizable and enduring symbols of The Walt Disney Company. Since that point, Mickey has been an entertaining and beloved icon for millions around the world.

Though he has taken many different forms over the last 100 years, Mickey Mouse continues to be one of the most recognizable symbols around the world. He can be visited at the Disney Parks & Resorts around the globe, including at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, and many of his shorts and series can be streamed on Disney+.

In addition to his solo adventures, Mickey Mouse is often accompanied by his friends and fellow Disney characters, including his longtime sweetheart Minnie Mouse, his loyal dog Pluto, his friends Donald Duck, Goofy, and Daisy Duck, as well as many others. Together, they have embarked on countless memorable adventures and have become an integral part of Disney’s storytelling universe.

But, even with a beloved character and company, there can be plenty of controversy. Today, we’ll take a look at several times throughout history when Mickey Mouse was banned, and several other times where the character is still censored, even today.

Fantasia faces major censorship

Walt Disney’s groundbreaking film Fantasia, released in 1940, faced significant censorship challenges upon its initial release. The film, known for its unique blend of classical music and animation, pushed artistic boundaries, but some segments were deemed controversial or inappropriate for certain audiences.

One of the segments that faced censorship was “The Pastoral Symphony,” which depicted Greek mythology and featured racially insensitive portrayals of African American characters. The segment was heavily criticized for “perpetuating stereotypes” and was subsequently edited in later releases to remove offensive content.

Another segment in the film that faced censorship was “Night on Bald Mountain/Ave Maria.” This sequence depicted dark and supernatural themes, including demonic characters and imagery, which some religious groups found disturbing. As a result, alterations were made to tone down the intensity of the visuals, particularly in subsequent releases aimed at younger audiences.

Despite these censorship challenges, Fantasia remains a celebrated and influential work of art. Over time, the film has been reevaluated, and discussions have taken place regarding the historical context and artistic intentions behind the elements that many have deemed controversial. A few years ago, Disney+ placed an advisory message that plays for 10 seconds prior to the start of the movie, in addition to many other classic Disney films.

The message can be read below:

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together. Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe. To learn more about how stories have impacted society, please visit www.disney.com/StoriesMatter.”

Mickey Mouse was banned in Ohio

In the 1930s, a small but vocal group of Ohio citizens started a campaign against animated cartoons, citing concerns about their potential negative influence on children. One of the main targets of their crusade was Mickey Mouse, who had quickly risen to immense popularity since his debut in 1928. The activists argued that Mickey Mouse and other animated characters were detrimental to children’s moral values and intellectual development.

The campaign gained momentum, leading to the eventual ban of Mickey Mouse cartoons in Ohio. The ban lasted for a short period but caused a significant public outcry. Many citizens considered it an infringement on freedom of expression and criticized the decision as an overreaction.

The ban was not sustainable in the face of strong public opposition. As public sentiment shifted, the Ohio authorities repealed the ban, recognizing the cultural significance of Mickey Mouse and acknowledging the importance of entertainment for children. Mickey Mouse returned to Ohio’s screens, and his popularity continued to soar.

Interestingly enough, one of the episodes that were banned during this time was titled “The Shindig,” where Clarabelle’s udders were visible.

Mickey Mouse Works still banned in the U.S.

While Mickey Mouse has become an enduring symbol of Disney’s success, there are a few works featuring the beloved character that remain banned in the United States. These bans primarily stem from concerns over racially insensitive portrayals and cultural insensitivity.One of the banned works that is mentioned extensively with Disney is 1946 animated short film titled Song of the South. The film, set in the Reconstruction era of the United States, has been widely criticized for its depiction of African American characters in a manner that perpetuates racial stereotypes. Due to its controversial content, Disney has chosen not to release the film for home video or streaming in the United States, acknowledging the need for sensitivity and cultural understanding. Of course, this film does not feature Mickey or his friends.

Another banned Mickey Mouse work is the 1930s comic strip titled “Mickey Mouse in Death Valley.” The comic strip featured racially insensitive portrayals of Native American characters, using offensive stereotypes and caricatures. Recognizing the offensive nature of the content, Disney has refrained from reissuing or showcasing this particular comic strip in modern times.

In addition, there are two episodes of the show, titled Mickey Mouse Works, that have been banned, both of which premiered on ABC. ABC withdrew the episodes Pluto Gets the Paper: Vending Machine (1999) and Minnie Takes Care of Pluto (2000). While the first episode was pulled for “unspecified reasons,” ABC received complaints that it seemed that Minnie was “trying to kill” Pluto in the 2000 episode, causing the company to pull it from its programming. Mickey Mouse Works would go on to be replaced by the House of Mouse in 2001.

Adolf Hitler banned Mickey Mouse & Disney

During Adolf Hitler’s regime in Nazi Germany, Mickey Mouse and Disney productions were indeed banned. Hitler and the Nazi regime sought to control and shape the media landscape to align with their ideology and propaganda.

The Nazis considered Mickey Mouse and Disney’s animation as part of a broader cultural infiltration from Western democracies, particularly the United States. They viewed American cultural products as a threat to their nationalist agenda and sought to suppress them.

The ban on Mickey Mouse and Disney productions was part of a larger effort to promote German cultural products and limit influences from abroad. The regime aimed to promote a specific vision of German identity and values, which did not align with the lighthearted and often playful nature of Disney’s cartoons.

However, it is worth noting that despite the ban, Disney’s influence could not be completely eradicated. Underground distribution of Disney cartoons and films still occurred, with people finding ways to access and share them despite the risks involved.

Mickey Mouse was banned in several European locations

Throughout history, there have been instances where the beloved Disney character faced temporary bans in various European locations. These bans were often driven by concerns over cultural influence, economic protectionism, or political ideologies.

In the early years of Mickey Mouse’s rise to fame, some European countries, such as Italy and Nazi Germany, as we mentioned earlier, attempted to limit or ban Disney’s presence to protect their domestic animation industries. Italy, in particular, imposed a ban on foreign cartoons, including Mickey Mouse, to promote Italian-produced animations.

Additionally, during the Cold War, some Eastern European countries, such as Hungary and Czechoslovakia, restricted or limited the distribution of Disney films, including Mickey Mouse cartoons. This was often driven by political tensions between the Eastern Bloc and Western countries.

It is important to note that these bans were temporary and often tied to specific political or cultural contexts. Mickey Mouse’s enduring popularity and the global recognition of Disney’s characters eventually overcame these restrictions, and the bans were lifted as cultural attitudes evolved over time.

Mickey and his run with the Chinese Government

Mickey Mouse’s relationship with the Chinese government has been an interesting and complex one. In recent years, Disney and Mickey Mouse have become increasingly prominent in China, reflecting the growing influence of Western media in the country.

China’s government has recognized the commercial value of Mickey Mouse and Disney’s intellectual properties, leading to collaborations and partnerships between Disney and Chinese companies. The Chinese government has also permitted the establishment of Disneyland theme parks in Shanghai, further cementing the presence of Mickey Mouse and Disney in the country.

However, it is important to acknowledge that the Chinese government exercises strict control over media and entertainment, including the content produced by foreign companies. The government’s censorship policies often lead to alterations or restrictions on certain Disney films and shows, including those featuring Mickey Mouse, to align with their cultural and political sensitivities.

