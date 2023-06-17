Surprise Disney Character Heralded as New “Queer Icon”

As Disneyland hosts its first-ever Pride Nites, a surprising Disney character has emerged as a new “queer icon.”

On June 13 and June 15, the Disneyland Resort honored Pride Month with its own fittingly-named “Pride Nites.” With themed food, drink, photo opportunities, and merchandise, the two evenings were dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community – a massive milestone for the Resort.

Both saw appearances from rare characters, such as the Muses from Hercules (1997), America Chavez from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Ariel from Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid (2023), and Clarabelle Cow.

The anthropomorphic cow is usually portrayed as one of Minnie Mouse’s best friends, the girlfriend of Horace Horsecollar, and sometimes as Goofy’s potential, sort of girlfriend. She’s been around since 1927 when she debuted without a name. A year later, she was named Bessie; then she re-debuted with her current, fabulous moniker in 1929.

While she does make occasional appearances throughout Disney Parks, her stint at Disneyland’s Pride Nites caused waves online. A series of videos shared on TikTok and Twitter show the glamorous bovine strutting her way down Main Street, U.S.A. in rainbow attire, earning her the title of Disney’s new “queer icon.”

In one video shared by TikToker @Disway800, Clarabelle “slays during [the] Pride Nite Cavalcade.” Users commented that Clarabelle “said ‘I gotta GET this paycheck'” and even decided to make it Disney canon that Clarabelle is, in fact, “a drag queen.”