Man Survives Nearly Fatal, Back-Breaking Water Slide Fall After Disobeying Rules

When Guests visit theme parks, it is always essential to ensure that they follow the rules set out by attractions, or else injuries are very easy to ensue.

When Guests visit a theme park such as Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando Resort, they will always be told to keep their hands, arms, and legs inside the ride vehicle at all times. This is to prevent injury as ride vehicles may rub up against surfaces, which could severely injure a Guest. For example, we recently reported on an incident at the Virginia theme park Kings Dominion. A child was injured on the Park’s Snoopy Space Buggies ride after exiting the attraction before it ended.

Unfortunately, for one Guest visiting Aquashow Waterpark in Portugal, the inability to listen to instructions left him nearing what could have easily been a fatal experience. Mexico Magic (@mexicomagic69) shared a viral video of a man plummeting to his doom on a waterslide at Aquashow Waterpark.

The slide has a drop and then swoops up to change the rider’s direction to continue going down the water slide. When the first rider reaches the top of the slide, instead of falling back down, he grabs ahold of the top of the slide, changing the direction of how he travels back down. Because of this, he does not follow the other two riders down the slide but flips off his tube, slamming his back into the sides of the slide, almost falling to the ground.

Below, you can take a look at the horrifying incident.

Another TikTok account shared the same video, where many viewers cringed in pain imagining what the fall felt like, stating, “near fear unlocked”, “just thinking about it…”, “MY JAW DROPPED”, and “I think he broke his spine”. Although some viewers believed a lawsuit was at hand, others noted that because the rider grabbed onto the wall, he was the cause of his own injury.

Other Theme Park Incidents

Injuries sadly often occur at theme parks and water parks worldwide. Sometimes, a Guest may be at fault, but that is not always true. We recently reported on a woman being whipped out of her attraction tube at an apocalypse theme park called Distict21, where she was left injured and burned by the floor. See the video, and read more on that here.

In other news, A Bergen County man has reportedly filed a lawsuit against American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, claiming he broke his leg after riding one of the slides at DreamWorks Water Park, North America’s largest indoor water park. A 30-year-old man stated he fractured his leg after sliding down the Zany & Zanier Zigzag water slide. He landed at high speed in a shallow splash pool at the bottom of the slide while visiting DreamWorks Water Park in the mall complex.

Another tragic incident at Grona Lund Amusement Park recently occurred in Central Stockholm, Sweden, which injured multiple Guests and caused the death of a 35-year-old woman who fell off the roller coaster. Inside the Magic has also reported that an attraction at SeaWorld San Diego has shut down after a Guest suffered a severe injury while aboard. According to the reports, the Guest sustained a leg injury aboard the Electric Eel coaster. It was later confirmed that a man in his 20s was taken to a local hospital following the alleged incident.

Fury, 325 at Carowinds, had also been completely shut down after videos revealed a crack in the ride’s support. Recently, a woman from Michigan, Rachel Hawes, of Swarts Creek, was standing in the Top Thrill Dragster line when a dislodged metal plate from the coaster train struck her in the head. She was left severely injured with brain damage.

More on Aquashow Waterpark

As noted on Visit Portugal:

“The Aquashow Complex is made up by Aquashow Hotel, Water Park Outdoor and by the Indoor Water Park, localized in Quarteira – Algarve, direct exit from the main highway (A22). The Aquashow Park it is the biggest and most complete water park in Portugal, with slides, pools, a water roller coaster, shows and much more. Adventure yourself in the slides with floats like the spectacular new release “Mammoth Blast”, then increase the intensity and go down at full speed in the Double Twin space Shuttle Slide, before an almost vertical drop at White Fall! Make a competition with your friends at multitrack slides, while the little ones fulfill their fantasies at Aqualandia and Aquakids. You can enjoy to relax at the large jacuzzi, tropical pool or relax at a spectacular bird’s prey show, araras and reptiles. The water Park offers all amenities that you can wait of a leader water park in Portugal, with changing rooms with large area, leisure and restauration for all tastes. The Water Park Indoor it is the first and only Covered Water Park of Iberian Peninsula, a space of air and heated water, where it can be “Summer” all the year! In this new space you can find relaxing pool for families, jacuzzi, water slides for babies, pools for babies, water jets, waterfall, adventure pool (with climbing wall, net, rings), baby pool with slides and water canon . You will still be able enjoy an exclusive SPA area for people above 13 years old, with relaxing pool and jacuzzi, water beds with bubbles, fast river circuit where it is possible to swim against the tide, sensory tour of contrasts, bucket shower, Scotland shower, essential oil shower, essence pool, sauna, Turkish bath, term, ice well, ice fountain e two rooms for massages. There is yet areas available with slides where you can find one of the slides more exclusives of the world, the TORNADO, where the visitors can hear music and can see the lights effect related with the theme that choose at the start, and finally enter a giant cone with 16 meters of diameter, creating a sensation of free fall. In this same tower there is more 4 slides, 2 of them with carpet of descent, one with floats and the other with the body.”

What do you think about this incident? Let us know in the comments below.