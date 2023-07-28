New ‘Loki’ Poster Focuses on Miss Minutes

After what seems like ages, Marvel Studios has finally given fans of Loki (2021-present) a taste of what is to come in the form of a poster. And if you love Miss Minutes, you’ll be delighted.

Related: ‘Loki’ Season 2 Hit With Crushing Delay

Loki is one of the most popular shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only has it handled the Multiverse in a better way than any other MCU title, but it has done it with flair and fun. Add on some incredible performances by Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, and you have a series with endless possibilities.

But after the end of Season 1, fans have been clamoring for any detail regarding what’s going on with Thor’s brother. And after years of waiting, Marvel has given them a small taste with a brand new poster.

Tom Hiddleston and Miss Minutes Dominate the ‘Loki’ Season 2 Poster

On social media, Marvel Studios unveiled the official poster alongside the caption, “T-minus 100,000 minutes until Loki Season 2.” It features multiple variations of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki running around on the face of Miss Minutes as a stopwatch. It also officially reveals that Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on October 6, 2023. The official synopsis reads:

“Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Related: Marvel Goes All in on New MCU Series, Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Loki’ Forgotten

There will be multiple returning Cast Members, including Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, and Tara Strong as Miss Minutes. The show will also introduce Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) star Ke Huy Quan and Game of Thrones (2011-2019) actress Kate Dickie.

While this has many fans excited, others are being much more cautious since Secret Invasion was such a disappointment. One person even said they’ll be waiting until November to renew their Disney+ account. However, you can’t keep a good God of Mischief down, so let’s hold off on any judgment until at least a trailer drops.

Are you still excited for Loki Season 2? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!