How Tom Hiddleston Empowered His Fiancee in the MCU

After being cast as the villainous Dar-Benn in The Marvels (2023), Zawe Ashton had the perfect mentor to help her navigate the massive Marvel Cinematic Universe world: her fiancé Tom Hiddleston.

Related: Marvel Highlights Loki’s Gender Fluidity, Hints at Major Season 2 Arc

Very few people have been in more Marvel Studios projects than Tom Hiddleston. Known for playing Loki, the brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the best villain in the MCU, Hiddleston has appeared in eight different Marvel movies and starred in Loki (2021-present), one of the best shows on Disney Plus.

Basically, if you want someone to guide you through the MCU, it’d be him. Fortunately, he could impart some of this wisdom to his fiancée, Zawe Ashton, since she was cast as the main villain in the Captain Marvel (2019) sequel The Marvels alongside Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris. And according to Ashton, his advice was perfect.

New Captain Marvel Villain Zawe Ashton Lovingly Supported by Fiance Tom Hiddleston

Related: Marvel Ditches ‘Captain Marvel’, Rushes Brie Larson’s MCU Trilogy

Zawe Ashton is in a unique position. While many popular heroes and villains have been introduced and brought into the fold of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, her character, Dar-Benn, is almost entirely new. When they originally appeared in the comics, they were only in three issues and were a man. Fortunately, her fiancé Tom Hiddleston was there to support and empower her.

“It led to some incredible conversations about his experience being part of this franchise for over a decade,” Ashton told Entertainment Weekly, “[including some] very good [advice about having] enough zippers to go to the bathroom [in her costume].”

However, Hiddleton’s advice went more profound than just bathroom accessibility. “One of the main takeaways from our conversations was ‘What you put into Marvel, you get back,'” said Ashton. “He said, ‘If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you’ll have an amazing experience on those sets.’ He really empowered me in that way.”

In a business where you often hear about the public turmoil of celebrity relationships, just look at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard; it’s wonderful to see someone supporting their partner like this. It just goes to show that through hard work and support, anything is possible.

What makes you most excited about The Marvels? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!