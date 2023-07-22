Amid “Ghost Town” Fears, Guests Can Now Save Hundreds on Disney World Vacations

Walt Disney World Resort is currently somewhat of an oxymoron. There are reports that the Resort, found in Orlando, Central Florida, is currently a ghost town, with Guests few and far between. While, at times, wait times have been high, and even Disney CEO Bob Iger has said attendance is solid. That said, will Guests be tempted by an exciting new Disney World offer?

Navigating a socio-political and cultural battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been taxing for Disney Parks and fans of the Resort in Florida. After several events, Disney and DeSantis are still locked in litigation, with updates almost daily.

While some may have thought that the explosive political landscape in the Sunshine State would put Guests off from traveling to Disney World, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro stated that the DeSantis drama has not impacted attendance at all.

But on the Fourth of July holiday, that was not the case. Historic low crowds were reported across Disney’s four theme parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and likewise across the way at Universal Orlando Resort. This has been attributed to the soaring heat in Central Florida.

A huge factor for Guests when booking an expensive Disney World vacation is the planning it takes to pull it off successfully and make the most of a trip. From having valid ticket admission as well as a Park Pass reservation, in addition to understanding Disney Genie+, Lightning Lane, and virtual queues, it can take a lot to feel comfortable spending so much to potentially miss out on a lot on offer.

Which is why these Disney Park discounts are so exciting.

Disney World offers

For selected Guests, Disney World is offering hotel discounts between 10% and 20% off. The offer is for bookings made by September 21, 2023, for dates between October 2 and December 25, 2023, inclusive. At this time, this specific discounted hotel offer is for United Kingdom Guests only.

In pitching the offer, Disney shows that a 7-night stay with 7-day theme park tickets during the October school holidays would start at approximately £722 per person (approx. $992) for All-Star Sports. The price for this offer is, of course, dependent on the length of stay — the offer is valid for 1-21 night stays — and the hotel Resort booked.

Per the Walt Disney World website, the hotels included in the 10% offer are Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas — Kidani Village, the Villas at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, the Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Old Key West Resort, Disney’s Riviera Resort, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, suites at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, suites at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, suites at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, suites at Disney’s Boardwalk Inn, suites at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, suites at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, suites at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and suites at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort.

There is 15% off these hotels Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — French Quarter, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside, and the Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

And 20% off these options Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Beach Club Resort, Disney’s Boardwalk Inn, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort (except suites at all resorts).

For full terms and conditions and details on the Disney Resort offer, head here.

Those that book a stay between October and December will not only get to experience Halloween or Christmas and their respective parties, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party but will also be able to take part in the Disney100 events at EPCOT Park.

Will you be taking advantage of this Disney World offer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!