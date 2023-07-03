“Hostile” Disneyland Ride Seriously Injures Multiple Guests

As Disney Parks attractions like Indiana Jones Adventure and Space Mountain are permanently altered due to reckless Guest behavior, many Guests are begging for a change to another Disneyland ride, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. This time, though, rule-breaking isn’t the problem.

According to Disney Parks fans on Reddit, the new attraction’s bench-style seating is such that adult Guests barely fit in the narrow rows. Many dread scenes like Daisy’s dance studio, which swings Guests side-to-side and leaves them feeling sore for hours, even days, after riding.

“I’m a pretty small person, and it felt like sitting on one of those benches in r/HostileArchitecture to prevent people from getting comfortable at a bus stop,” u/About63Rats said. “I can’t imagine how someone on the taller or larger side could fully sit down and be comfortable?”

Tall Guests happily shared their negative experiences on the attraction.

“I went on it for the first time on Friday and part of the ride was so jerky that my back has been hurting really badly (like on the couch not moving for two days),” u/sariemay wrote. “I think it’s also because of the seats – narrow and straight up, super uncomfortable.”

“Me too after my first ride,” u/ErinBE3 echoed. “I really want to enjoy this, but all the getting thrown around is just too much.”

“That combined with the quick jerky motions hurt my lower back the first time I rode,” u/CapComAtMeBro777 agreed.

Interestingly, most Guests claimed not to have the same problem on the Walt Disney World Resort version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

“I had just been to the one at Disney World and there it is a full bench,” u/SixChicks recalled. “When me and my friends sat down at the one in Disneyland and we were all like WHOA we were audibly surprised.”

More on the Newest Disneyland Ride

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park in January. The attraction follows its counterpart in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, which opened in 2020.

“Zoom off on a wild and wacky adventure through Mickey and Minnie’s madcap cartoon world,” the official Disneyland ride description reads. “Step into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy’s train. What could possibly go wrong?”

“Cue hilarious hijinks! A relaxing train ride suddenly turns into a zany, free-ranging romp through ever-changing and rearranging cartoon scenes. You’ll quickly learn that anything can happen in this out-of-control animated world. But don’t worry, with friends like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, you’re bound to get back on track. All aboard!”

