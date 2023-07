Guests misbehaving has become more commonplace during Disneyland and Walt Disney World ride breakdowns. Weeks ago, an impatient Guest trekked through knee-deep water on Pirates of the Caribbean, risking electrocution while carrying his infant. After a panic attack, another Disney Resort Guest walked off Splash Mountain without an escort.

This week, TikToker Chris Craddock (@chriscraddock) panicked when Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios broke down immediately after he boarded. He alleged that Disney Cast Members didn’t update riders, instead leaving them trapped in tight restraints for 15 minutes:

“We were the first in line to go and it just shut down,” Craddock explained. “Apparently, there’s another train that got stuck in the middle of the track and just stopped… As we were sitting there for like 15 minutes with the straps on, you could not get free. Tell me that doesn’t cause crazy claustrophobia.”

“No one even came to say anything was wrong,” he added. “Just stuck and couldn’t get out for 15 minutes!!!”

Eventually, Guests were escorted out of the attraction building. Despite the breakdown, Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Always follow Disney Cast Member instructions when evacuating from an attraction at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It’s not all bad: Guests trapped for extended periods are often compensated with free Lightning Lane passes on the Disney Genie+ app!

More About This Walt Disney World Ride

Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster Starring Aerosmith is the only Walt Disney World attraction to go upside down!

“Race along the darkened freeways of Los Angeles in a super-stretch limo to the rockin’ tunes of Aerosmith,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along.”

“Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction. Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face. Will you make it to the year’s biggest concert in time?”

Have you ever been stuck on any Walt Disney World rides? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.