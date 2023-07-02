Disney Vacation Club Resort Guest Disgusted at Paying Deluxe Price for Shocking View

Disney Vacation Club Resort hotels have a reputation for luxury. These Deluxe Walt Disney World Resort hotels often offer villas, suites, and even private bungalows/cabins in addition to standard hotel rooms, promising a serene vacation experience at an often high price.

Guests without Disney Vacation Club (DVC) memberships can stay at these Resort hotels by renting points from members for exclusive rooms or booking a standard room through Walt Disney World Resort. Currently, DVC options are available at Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Boulder Ridge Villas and Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Jambo House and Kidani Village villas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Boardwalk Inn Villas, Disney’s Beach Club Resort Villas, Disney’s Old Key West Resort, Disney’s Riviera Resort, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Villas & Bungalows.

But one Walt Disney World Resort Guest warns that a Disney Vacation Club Resort may no longer be the best choice for visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. As Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort builds another DVC-exclusive tower, TikToker @paulyv66 ended up coughing up thousands for this abysmal view:

@paulyv66 Checked into Fiji and was greated by this beautiful view of the DVC tower build. The front desk offered $100 a night resort credit for our stay. Somehow we still had a balance 😂 Capt. Cooks and the Oasis bar and grill had a chokehold on us. If tou happen to check in to a construction view room just ask for the credit:) #disneyworld #waltdisneyworldresorts #polynesianresortvillage #fyp #disneyvacationclub ♬ original sound – Miimsy

“The front desk offered $100 a night Resort credit for our stay,” the Guest explained. They alleged that they weren’t warned about construction when booking, but that Disney Cast Members made it right.

“The CMs at the front desk were very helpful,” they wrote.

If you’re unhappy with your Walt Disney World Resort hotel room, speaking kindly to the Front Desk Cast Members can go a long way in getting issues resolved. Though they don’t control construction or any other major issues impacting your stay, they’ll do their best to make it right!

Would you complain if this was the view from your Deluxe Disney Vacation Club Resort hotel? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.