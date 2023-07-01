Disney Repeats History With Content Controls as It Re-Opens Vault for Theatres

Disney repeats history with widespread upset over its mass deletion of content, reminding fans of the Vault. But is the situation really as bad as it looks?

Disney Repeats History With Its Vault Content Controls

When Disney repeats history, it’s not cause for panic or upset (despite many opinions to the contrary). As the adage goes, “History repeats itself, first as a tragedy, then as a farce.” That means the world keeps turning, and it even suggests that the idea of the content purge is stale news.

Disney Repeating History: Why the Vault Exists

The reasons behind the Disney Vault come down to supply and demand. As they say, “Too much of a good thing can be a bad thing,” and that’s certainly the case in economics. Too much supply without increasing demand means a price decrease, low profits, and, eventually, no more Disney.

By using a Vault, Disney is able to keep its commodities fresh by removing them from access. It’s a great sales trick that’s designed to get audiences interested. This increases demand, so with less supply, it means prices go up.

Sure, that doesn’t sound ideal. But choosing between a case where Disney repeats itself or goes bust makes it easy. This is especially true because it’s a publicly traded company, so a board of directors and shareholders ultimately call the shots.

Differences Between the Original and Modern Vault

Shockingly enough, Disney repeats history quite a bit. That’s part of its charm. It’s apparent in the themes you see across the parks and in the beloved characters that add to its magical thrall. And a Centennial celebration for Disney wouldn’t be complete without some Vault reference.

Original Vault Content Controls

The Vault dates all the way back to 1997 on the first day of autumn. It actually started as a programming block that showed off classic Disney. It got called off in 2002 as the Disney Channel rebranded.

Modern ‘Vault’ Highlighted in Centennial Celebration Releases

It’s not a comeback. The Vault was always there, but now there’s really no need for a literal vault. Yet it still holds appeal, as Disney re-releases eight iconic titles in theatres.

Digitization overhauled the way we consume content. Streaming changed everything. The supply side went through the roof, and even with demand remaining the same, it meant fewer sales. Disney basically uses the so-called Vault, or content purge, as a nest egg. It protects the intellectual property that makes Disney great and, more importantly, the strategy that makes Disney a lasting powerhouse.

