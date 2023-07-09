Disney Kidnapping Accusations Ruin Family Vacation

Allegations of a Disney kidnapping. A guest reportedly “spat” on a cast member. Dramatic, yes. But at its core, it’s the story of confusion, fear, and a family’s panic while vacationing.

Allegations of Disney Kidnapping: How The Story Started

The allegations of Disney kidnapping that caused a guest to reportedly “spit” at a Cast Member stemmed from panic. Per a report from the Orange County Sherriff’s Office, Pablo Falabella was on a trip with family when Disney Cast Members were told that there was an abandoned child at DinoLand U.S.A.

What Went Wrong

Temperatures and temperaments ran hot. A Cast Member moved the young child to the Rentaurantosaurus for the air conditioning. During conversations with management, the allegations of Disney kidnapping kicked into high gear.

Falabella was “jumping up and down” and kicking a wall. A Cast Member went to address the father, but it only got worse from there. The parent spoke only Spanish which resulted in trouble communicating. It’s worth noting that an estimated 27% of Californians speak the language.

Disney Kidnapping Confusion and the ‘Spitting’ Guest

While trying to calm down the father, the Cast Member claims that Falabella “spit in her face multiple times.” According to the police report, the child was left unattended for between 15 and 30 minutes before the Cast Members brought the child to cool down.

There might have been allegations of Disney kidnapping the child, but assault is still a crime. The incident ultimately resulted in the arrest of the parent. Falabella’s defense lawyer stated that the “baby was not left unattended” and was simply moved to a shaded corner while the defendant was trying to help his wife navigate the park to return after a ride.

Sorting Through the Noise

According to the legal representation for the defendant, “My client and his family thought someone kidnapped their daughter, and Disney closed the park at one point while they were looking for her.”

“What infuriated my client the most is that no one could give him answers as to what’s the protocol when a child goes missing and whether a WDW employee can move a stroller with a baby sleeping without notifying anyone.”

The individual was arrested and received a trespass notice, meaning Falabella can never enter any Disney Park in the world.

