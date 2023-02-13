Disney Park Reportedly Cheaps Out on Air Conditioning

Pack lightly… your next Walt Disney World Resort vacation could get hot.

The Central Florida Disney Park is home to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and dozens of Resort hotels. Built on swamplands, the Disney Parks are known for brutal heat and humidity, especially in the summertime.

Despite scorching Florida weather, many Guests accuse Walt Disney World Resort of skimping on a necessary feature to save cash. For at least the third time in the last year, Disney Parks fans took to social media to complain about a lack of air conditioning.

“I live in South FL and have been to WDW 20+ times. On my past few trips, it seems that the inside areas of many attractions are very hot and stuffy,” Reddit user u/Barnitch wrote. “Areas that were previously a nice A/C break are hot with very little air circulation. Examples are the Carrousel of Progress and Spaceship Earth. It wasn’t always like this and I’m wondering if anyone else notices.”

Dozens of Disney Parks fans agreed. “We just wrapped up a 5 day trip yesterday and we noticed the AC wasn’t blasting like it normally is. Generally it feels like they’re trying to cool down the state of Florida,” u/salazar556 recalled.

Many accused Walt Disney World Resort of trying to save money by raising thermostat temperatures. “Setting the temperature to 75 instead of 73 property wide could be saving them millions,” said u/Past_Phase9699.

“It could also be a means to lower energy use,” u/midgee3 argued. “Blasting air conditioning in the summer to make the air 20+ degrees colder than the outside air takes a lot of energy, it’s definitely more sustainable to keep the AC at slightly warmer temps.”

But most fans agreed it was likely a mix of both. “Disney would only lower energy use to save money or for PR. There is literally no other reason,” u/stml wrote.

This wouldn’t be the first cost-cutting measure employed by The Walt Disney Company in recent years. Last week, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that despite record Disney Parks profits, at least 7,000 Disney Cast Members would be laid off.

Have you noticed a need for more air conditioning at Walt Disney World Resort?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.