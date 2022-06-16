Disney World Cut Air Conditioning to Save Money, Reports Guests

Is it hot in here or is it just the Roman empire burning?

It should be clear that the Walt Disney World Resort has changed in the last few years. Most changes are a direct result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which started in 2020, forcing Disney to cut back on attractions, employees, and experiences in all four Parks.

Guests have noticed and as a result, have started wondering if a trip to Disney is even worth it at this point. This is without even mentioning the price increases Resort-wide from ticketing, hotels, and food.

However, one of the most concerning changes may have to do with Disney’s utilities.

Recently, Disney World Guests began discussing if the Resort had cut its air conditioning back quite a bit, leaving the Parks and attractions feeling hotter than normal.

See the tweet shared below by Chris White (@ChrisWhitePE) that sparked the debate:

Is it just me or is Disney cutting costs by operating buildings at higher temperatures? Most buildings are noticeably warmer than previous visits.

This is not the first time we have heard complaints from Guests regarding AC.

We previously wrote about how Guests were blaming Disney CEO Bob Chapek for the lack of air. Aside from the recent news, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has long been a controversial figure in the Disney Parks community. Chapek continues to boast of the success of Genie+ and the Park Pass system at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, despite outcry from fans and general disapproval from the Disney community.

In response to this tweet, several other Guests shared their thoughts and opinions. Jen and Joe on the Go! (@JennySperandeo) said:

In our room at the Grand Flo, we could turn the thermostat down to 65. At POFQ, it would only go down to 68. Most restaurants were warmer than normal as were attraction queues.

veromikes (@veromikes) said:

I noticed that on our last visit. Tell Bob Chapek to stop touching the thermostat.

Florida Man (@danmmeyer) stated that it’s not just hotels getting hotter:

100% so many indoor attractions have been much warmer the past 2 years than in years past. at least imo. SSE is down right warm to hot the last time I rode it

shannon (@justShanIguess) said:

My family has theorized about this for the last few years. Noticeably warmer inside rides. No more blast of cold AC especially the rides that are open to the outside like Peter Pan. That’s flying right out the ride.

Amy (@amyj230) said:

Just got back and said the same thing… Spaceship Earth was warm. Always looked forward to getting inside to cool off…

Shannon Nutt (@ShannonNutt) actually reported there was an initiative to cut AC:

I’ve heard that, yes, there was a directive to not run the air conditioning as high.

It is important to remember that this is all speculation however and dispute how hot it may feel, Walt Disney World has always been hot, especially in the brutal summer months like July, August, and September.

But, the sheer amount of people noticing the same thing does at least make you wonder if Disney has slowly lowered its AC output, especially considering all of the things the Parks have cut in the past few years such as certain shows and portion sizes, which to quote Disney CFO Christine. McCarthy “would be good for Guest’s waistlines.”

Have you noticed if it’s hotter at Disney World?