Guest Dies After Fall at Disney World, New Lawsuit Reveals

As shared by a new lawsuit, a tragic incident occurred at the Walt Disney World Resort.

To many, visiting Disney World is not just “going to a theme park”, but a nostalgia-filled homecoming of sorts. The Disney Parks have connected so deeply with millions of Guests, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

This was true for Jessica Straub, who visited the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida during the Christmas season of 2020. Unfortunately, According to a new lawsuit, the travel agent’s trip took a heartbreaking turn.

As reported by Florida Politics, Straub fell and hit her head while staying at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. The incident occurred on December 18, 2020. The fall caused severe blunt force trauma to the head, resulting in her death.

A lawsuit regarding this incident was filed this week, revealing the tragic situation.

Curiously, the obituary noted her death occurred on Dec. 20, 2020, while the official lawsuit filed by Morgan and Morgan stated Straub’s death as Dec. 22, 2022.

The law firm has not commented on the discrepancies in the dates. Straub, worked as a travel agent, representing Magical Enchanted Vacations. “She loved going to Disney World, New Kids on the Block concerts, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Phillies,” her obituary stated.

The lawsuit was filed by Straub’s “surviving brother” Justin Morrison. In the obituary, Morrison is described as “[Straub’s] dearest friend and cousin.”

This is the third lawsuit we have reported on this week involving Orlando theme parks, two of which happened at Walt Disney World. Earlier, A boy was forced to get multiple fingers amputated after a serious injury at another Walt Disney World Resort which is now being brought to light in a lawsuit.

Another lawsuit referenced the unfortunate death of a woman’s husband after enduring injuries at SeaWorld.

