Carousel of Progress Movie Already Exists

While it might not even hit theaters towards the end of July, Haunted Mansion seems like the adaptation fans have wanted for years. However, that also might open the door for other adaptations of Disney rides, and Jamie Lee Curtis already knows where to start. The famous scream queen playing Madam Leota in the film has shared her desires for a Carousel of Progress movie, but she might be late to the party.

Tomorrowland: Disney’s Imagineering Love Letter

A movie based on a Disney ride has been done multiple times, but an entire area of the Park was indeed an ambitious project. While it wasn’t well-received when it first premiered, Tomorrowland is another example of Disney’s underrated sci-fi masterpieces. More importantly, it was a tremendous cinematic tribute to the Imagineers that helped pioneer technology in and out of the theme parks.

While it’s not a faithful adaptation of the family we see in the original attraction in Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland, consider the film’s primary focus apart from preventing the apocalypse and fall of humankind. As much as the film relies on standard sci-fi future fare, the progress of technology is the unsung hero of the production.

Although the plot between a young, inventive girl and her adventures with a banished time-traveler (played by George Clooney) takes center stage, there’s more to it than a save-the-future plot line. At the heart of the film sits a message about what good humanity can do in the name of progress, similar to how the vision of the future the carousel shows the leaps and bounds in technology and culture mankind can make.

A film based on the family in the Carousel of Progress would be possible, but giving it a gripping plot could be a challenge. That’s not to say that a sci-fi story about a time-traveling family needs to be Ridley Scott material, but it would certainly help things along.

