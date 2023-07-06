BREAKING: Tickets Now on Sale for Disney World Holiday Parties

It might feel a little early to think about the holidays – but if a Disney World party is a part of your plans, now’s the time to start.

At Disney World, the holidays are a serious business. From the moment the clock strikes November 1, it’s out with the pumpkins and orange decor and in with the Christmas trees, lights, and festive snacks.

While Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Animal Kingdom all celebrate Christmas to some degree, this year, it’s the first two Parks going big for the holidays. As is tradition, Magic Kingdom will host Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party – an after-hours, ticketed event in which Guests can enjoy the likes of Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show, seasonal dance parties, and, of course, free hot cocoa and Christmas cookies.

Over at Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World is introducing a new holiday celebration: Disney Jollywood Nights. While not all the entertainment has been confirmed yet, the party will include an all-new stage show (including The Muppets!) and the Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! nighttime spectacular.

Both holiday parties will kick off in mid-November, running until the middle of December for Jollywood Nights and the end of December for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party start at $159 for adults and $149 for Guests aged three to nine, going up to $199 and $189.

Meanwhile, tickets for Disney Jollywood Nights are priced the same for both adults and young Guests, ranging from $159 to $179.

Tickets are now available to purchase for both Jollywood Nights and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on the Walt Disney World Resort website – thankfully, free of the bugs that plagued the sale of Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash last week…

Parties can (and do!) sell out, so we recommend booking your Disney World holidays plans ASAP to avoid disappointment.

Are you visiting Walt Disney World this holiday season? Let us know in the comments!