Disney Experience Reveals All-New Holiday Update

Disney is continuing its “Halfway to the Holidays” event with more announcements following yesterday’s 12Ks of Christmas runDisney announcement.

The company has announced the return of several holiday celebrations at its international Parks, including Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland, as well as new Christmas outfits for Mickey and Minnie at Disneyland. The official Disney Parks Twitter account has also been Tweeting out dozens of coordinates as “reindeer tracking,” although it’s still unclear what it’s leading up to.

Today, the Disney Cruise Line (DCL) received its holiday announcement, ensuring that even Guests on the water will be able to enjoy holiday magic. The Very Merrytime cruises will include an all-new tree-lighting ceremony for a three-deck-tall tree. Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy will be present for the ceremony and will lead the Guests on a holiday sing-along before introducing Santa as the Guest of honor!

Mickey and Minnie’s Holiday Party is another new offering for the holiday cruises. Located on the ship’s upper decks, the party will be hosted by Mickey and Minnie along with some of their other friends and will feature a selection of beloved holiday songs and a dance party. The Disney Cruise Line ships will also be completely decked out in holiday decor, as will the characters, dressed in all-new festive outfits fit for the holidays! Guests can also experience a variety of holiday-themed merchandise, food, and beverage options.

The Merrytime Cruises are also expected to return for 2024 as the DCL unveils the travel dates and itineraries for late next year. Halloween on the High Seas will also return next year, so if you miss out on any holiday bookings for this year, you can rest assured knowing that you can catch them next year instead.

