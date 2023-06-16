Walt Disney World Slammed for Christmas Money-Grabbing Move

Walt Disney World is in hot water with some fans after one of their recent “Halfway to the Holidays” announcements.

Disney revealed several holiday announcements during the last week, including an all-new holiday offering for the Disney Cruise Line, a new virtual runDisney event, and news that Hollywood Studios would be transformed for Jollywood Nights, a brand-new Christmas party coming to Disney World.

It’s the last announcement that has fans upset online. Jollywood Nights will feature a DJ dance party, specially themed food and beverage offerings, holiday meet and greets and photo ops, and the return of the highly popular “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!,” the holiday nighttime spectacular which will mark the end of the party each night.

Unfortunately for Guests, Jollywood Nights will be a separately-ticketed event, costing each Guest anywhere from $159 to $179 a ticket. For comparison, the cost of a ticket to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom runs from $159 to $199. Fans are furious, not just at the cost of this brand-new event, but also at the fact that it’s a separate event at all.

As Twitter user @wakefieldreport shared, “Disney continues to take experiences that were available to normal park guests a few years ago and place them behind a paywall,” continuing on to say that it’s “becoming a concerning trend.” Minus the addition of some special characters, the DJ, and treat offerings, Jollywood Nights is essentially what Guests have been experiencing at Hollywood Studios during Christmastime anyway.

Disney continues to take experiences that were available to normal park guests a few years ago and place them behind a paywall. Like we said on the latest @ETicketReport, this is a concerning trend. https://t.co/XHp7Fxbz8X — Chris Wakefield (@wakefieldreport) June 15, 2023

One of the comments mentioned the Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights that ran at Hollywood Studios from 1986 to 2015, stating that if it were still around it would probably also face a separate ticket paywall. As the Disney Parks continue to raise prices for tickets, merchandise, Resort fees, and more, but continue to remove benefits that were once included in the price, it makes a Disney vacation less and less attainable and desirable for the average family.

“So, this ‘expanded holiday event’ is the exact same as before (recent years, not even given us what we want Osborne Lights), you just have to pay extra for the privilege?” asked @madhatter351. “Stop paywalling experiences and then treating them as if they’re all new and cool,” demanded @LiamFromOrlando. Other comments pointed out that the price of the tickets between Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom are the same, except Guests at Hollywood Studios get less time for their Christmas party than those at Mickey’s Very Merry.

It’s an unfortunate move by Disney World, especially as they pull “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” from nightly Guest viewing and offer it specifically as a party event. Each of the Disney World Parks draw thousands of Guests each day during the holidays. While there will be Guests willing to pay the price to attend the special event, it’s sad for those that will no longer be able to enjoy everything the Park previously offered for free.

What do you think about Jollywood Nights at Walt Disney World being a separately-ticketed event? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts in the comments below.