Disney Is Not Bringing Back One Popular Holiday Experience

Last week, Walt Disney World Resort confirmed the 2022 return of many popular holiday season offerings.

This includes Magic Kingdom Park’s Guest-favorite Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on select dates between November 8 and December 22. Per the official Disney World website, tickets go on sale on July 7, 2022.

There is, however, one holiday offering that won’t be making its way back to Disney World this year — the Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! Holiday Fireworks Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park.

The nighttime show debuted in 2016 and was modified with a reduction in fireworks beginning in 2018.

Instead of bringing back the holiday-themed nighttime show, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will offer Guests the Sunset Seasons Greetings projection show and typical holiday decor. It is unknown if the “missing” Christmas decorations will return to Toy Story Land following their disappearance during the pandemic.

Disney is choosing to focus its Hollywood Studios marketing on the highly-anticipated return of Fantasmic!, which will debut in the second half of 2022.

It is worth noting that Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! is still currently listed as “temporarily unavailable” on its official webpage. It’s description reads:

A Larger-Than-Life Nighttime Spectacular

Feel the warmth of holiday magic as Disney’s Hollywood Studios transforms and surrounds you in unforgettable Disney moments. Experience the joy, excitement and music of the season as Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! raises holiday spirit to awe-inspiring new heights! Watch in wonder as buildings and rooftops come to life—and be immersed in beloved scenes from Mickey’s Christmas Carol, Beauty and the Beast, Pluto’s Christmas Tree, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and more. Featuring traditional holiday tunes and stories brought to you by Mickey, Minnie, Olaf and friends, state-of-the-art projections from Disney animation classics, amazing laser effects, fireworks and even a little “snow,” this spectacular evening celebration builds to a festive finale that must be seen—and heard—to be believed! Santa’s Gone Missing

Join the fun as stars of ABC’s Prep & Landing search for Santa—to rescue him and save Christmas!

Would you like to see Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! return?

