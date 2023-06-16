Sony Reserves Release Dates, ‘Spider-Man 4’ May Be Coming Soon

Sony just reserved two major release dates, fuelling rumors that we’re getting Venom 3 and Spider-Man 4 in the near future.

As we continue to plow through the Writer Strike, more projects are being delayed than scheduled. Over the past week alone, we’ve seen Marvel reshuffle the release dates of Captain America: Brave New World (2024), Thunderbolts (2024), Blade (2025), Fantastic Four (2025), Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

The Writers Strike has also impacted numerous TV shows, with the production of Daredevil: Born Again, Penguin, and the final season of Stranger Things put on hold until the Writers Guild of America reaches a fair deal to increase the funding of writers across the country.

One studio, however, seems to feel optimistic about their projects over the next few years. According to Deadline, Sony has just reserved cinematic release dates for two untitled Sony/Marvel movies. One is scheduled for November 8, 2024, and the other for June 27, 2025.

It feels fair to assume that the first slot in November 2024 could be for Venom 3. Earlier this week, rumors spread that Venom 3 will hit theaters in October 2024 – which isn’t far off Sony’s now-confirmed goalpost for one superhero project.

As for the second slot, it lands right in the middle of the summer blockbuster season. That seems like the perfect time to release the fourth installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man series. The actor has dropped plenty of hints about the follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) over the past few weeks. Speaking at the premiere of his new AppleTV+ series, The Crowded Room, Holland confirmed that there have been multiple meetings about the film – although they’re currently on hold due to the Writers Strike.

“I can’t talk about that,” he said, “but I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers. There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point, it’s very, very early stages.”

However, the actor has also shared his apprehensions about returning for a fourth film as he doesn’t want to tarnish his existing legacy as Peter Parker. “I’m also a little apprehensive about it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises. I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise, and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life.”

Holland has a point. Franchises tend to tire by their fourth installment, and these are rare in the superhero world. So far, the only one released by Marvel is Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), which didn’t exactly go down well with fans. If these release dates hold firm (and one actually is for Spider-Man 4), hopefully, we’ll find out sooner rather than later whether Holland, Sony, and Marvel can break the stigma.

