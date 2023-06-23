Shocking Death Reveals Disney and AMC Mental Health Crisis

The recent death of Mike Batayeh, an actor in Breaking Bad, shocked the world as it furthers claims of a Disney and AMC mental health crisis. The cause of death and the hoards of other actors and artists suffering leave fans horrified and seeking answers.

Disney Sees Growing Mental Health Crisis

Disney has a long history that ties to the current mental health crisis. Stars on The Mickey Mouse Club, like Britney Spears, are prime examples of long-term mental health risks. Other examples include Aaron Carter, aged 25, Lee Thompson Young, aged 29, and Michael Manenuto, aged 35.

Impressive Talent Gone Too Soon

Young climbed the ladder of fame with his Disney series The Famous Jett Jackson and later grew into stardom with Friday Night Lights. Manenuto was on Disney in the biopic Miracle before entering the U.S. Army. Carter was a pop icon of the early 2000s.

Each of these beloved actors lost their lives through suicide. And it’s not just Disney. Other beloved studios like AMC and Universal see the same issues.

Breaking Bad Actor’s Suicide Highlights Mental Health Crisis

As awareness for psychological wellness grows, the death of Mike Batayeh shows the raw state of the mental health epidemic taking Hollywood by storm. Batayeh actually suggested his intentions through tweets, discussing suicidal ideation in a classic cry for help.

Understanding and Promoting Mental Health

Batayeh’s calls for assistance show that it’s not just about reaching out; it’s about having someone reach back. Fame. Fortune. Circumstance. Mental distress knows no boundaries. Sometimes the things that seem the steadiest and surest are the most damaging.

A psychiatrist connected Disney with mental illness. Plus, it’s no secret that the company has numerous links to a mental health crisis at theme parks and behind the scenes. It’s a stark reminder that wellness is more than physical and that we must look after ourselves and others.

