This week, a psychiatrist visited Disneyland Park and offered her thoughts about the experience. Dr. Willough Jenkins, who shares information about her career on TikTok, made this video at the Disney Park:

“There’s so much pathology here,” Dr. Jenkins said.

“What, the people?” the cameraman asked her.

“No, not the people! All the characters, like the dwarves,” she laughed. “If you really think about it, it’s a lot of mental illness.”

Of course, it’s important to note that this video was made in jest. Dr. Jenkins’ TikToks do not aim to provide a professional opinion or diagnosis and do not represent her employer or its affiliates. And overall, she enjoyed her visit to Disneyland Resort!

“You can’t take me anywhere! I love the magic of the Disney parks and seeing how much joy it brings both young and old,” Dr. Jenkins wrote. “You can’t help but smile everywhere you look!”

This is one of many unique takes on Disneyland Resort on social media. Last year, we reported on a distinguished water sommelier, Martin Riese, who called the Southern California Disney Park “the scariest place on earth.”

“You create amazing characters, Disney,” Riese said in an interview. “It’s all about your movies, and then there’s completely bland water where it has no character whatsoever because, again, Dasani is nothing else than purified highly-processed tap water from the house of Coca-Cola.”

