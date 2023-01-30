Disneyland Is “Dropping the Ball,” Guests Notice Park “Falling Apart”

Disneyland Resort is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” and it’s clear that Cast Members try to keep the Disney magic going for Guests of all ages.

Disneyland Resort is home to two theme parks in Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure Park. Each Disney Park includes different attractions for Guests to enjoy. At Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy iconic attractions like Jungle Cruise, Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” and many more.

Next door at Disneyland California Adventure Park, you can head over to Pixar Point and ride Pixar Pal-A-Round, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, and Jessie’s Critter Carousel. Disney Guests can also head over to the Avengers Campus or Cars Land, where you’ll take in many fun thrills, including Radiator Springs Racers and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

While it’s clear that everyone wants to experience the Disney magic, some Guests are saying they feel the Parks are “falling apart.”

In a recent social media thread, Guests visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure said they felt that the current state of the theme parks were “going downhill.”

“The rides are in the worst state I have ever seen and it’s not even close. I have never experienced so many ride closures on a trip before. It feels like they are keeping them running with rubber bands and duct tape. On top of the constant closures, there are so many little cosmetic issues with nearly ever single ride. Either audio or animatronics not working correctly or removed entirely.”

In addition, the Guest said that the “entertainment was very weak” and that they were disappointed in the Disney Genie+ system.

These aren’t isolated issues and many other Guests have shared the same thoughts, not just for Disneyland Resort but for Walt Disney World Resort, as well.

Some have called the Parks “broken” and they have shared feelings of disappointment over the current state of the theme parks compared to what they used to be just a few years ago.

