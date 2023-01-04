Disney World Is “Broken,” Guests Upset With “Sad Failures”

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” but many Guests haven’t been exactly thrilled with their last visits.

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are all home to many iconic and beloved attractions that bring in Disney World Guests from all over the world.

While Disney World is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, many Guests have said that their last experience hasn’t been quite as magical as they would like.

“I’ve been at WDW (Walt Disney World Resort) this week and I think it’s broken,” one Guest said. “Tower of Terror has been 3 hours basically all day for standby Guests. There are too many people and not enough rides.”

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been the subject of much discussion from Guests over the last couple of years. Despite adding Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge– which includes Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run– and replacing The Great Movie Ride with Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the Disney Park seemingly doesn’t have enough rides to match the number of visitors.

In total, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has nine rides:

Toy Story Mania!

Alien Swirling Saucers

Slinky Dog Dash

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Star Tour: The Adventures Continue

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run

Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

In addition, there are a couple of shows and entertainment offerings, such as The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage, to help space out crowds, but it doesn’t seem the Park is big enough to handle the capacity of Guests without wait times rising to crazy levels.

With ride wait times at high levels and Guests frustrated with Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Lightning Lane, many have called some of Disney’s latest decisions “sad failures.”

Others, however, have said they’ll continue to “look on the bright side.”

With the Holidays still going on, it should be expected that crowd levels will be higher. It should also be noted that Disney Cast Members still work hard to ensure that Guests have a magical experience when visiting any of the Parks, whether it be at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Waiting in crowds can be frustrating, but it’s important to remain courteous to all who are around you– including other Disney World Guests and Disney Cast Members– and to take breaks when needed to avoid being overwhelmed.

What do you think of issues that Disney World Guests are facing? Let us know in the comments!