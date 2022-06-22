Disney Guests Notice Mistake During ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Show

Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage, which takes place inside the Theater of the Stars on Sunset Boulevard in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, is a fan-favorite show.

Guests watching the show recently pointed out a mistake that only die-hard fans would notice.

Beauty and the Beast — Live on Stage tells the story of Disney’s animated film, Beauty and the Beast (1991) in a Broadway-style production at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

When watching the show recently, one Guest pointed out a mistake regarding the props on stage. They wrote:

I noticed it immediately lol but keep in mind I see this show a few times a month! It was an honest mistake by the crew I’m sure!

In a video shared to social media, the TikTok user points out that the statue spotted on the left side of the stage is supposed to only be used for the final act. Of course, this is something that only die-hard fans would notice.

You can watch the video below or by clicking here.

The official Disney World website describes the show as:

Relive the romance and magic of a tale as old as time in a lavish Broadway-style musical version of Beauty and the Beast.

The heartwarming tale of Belle and the Beast swirls to life in this lush stage performance. With colorful costumes, gorgeous scenery and the songs you’ve come to love, this sumptuous show will sweep you away—all over again!

Do you love watching Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage? Would you have noticed this mistake? Let us know in the comments below.