Disney Fans Cannot Get Over One Incredibly Awkward Moment in Iconic Park Show

With so much entertainment slowly returning to Walt Disney World Resort, many have been very excited to see all of their favorite shows return.

At Magic Kingdom, Guests patiently await the return of Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire on February 25, and of course, the grand return of Festival of Fantasy on March 9. At EPCOT, live performances have returned with Disney on Broadway for the Festival of the Arts; Disney’s Animal Kingdom continues to entertain Guests with daily shows of Disney KiteTails and A Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King. And Disney’s Hollywood Studios has brought back Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and Beauty and the Beast.

The one thing with many of these shows is that there have been changes made so that the Cast Members and performers can operate safely and meet specific guidelines with social distancing protocols set out by Disney. Because of this, aspects like audience participation and close contact between performers have been removed from many shows. One show that has been heavily impacted by these changes is Beauty and the Beast.

The show has had to remove a lot of couple dancing and romantic moments between Beast and Belle, which seems to have left some feeling like the show is a little more jarring than usual. On TikTok, Disney fan Obscure Disney (@obscuredisney) posted what they thought to be the most awkward scene in the show, now that the leads do not touch. When Beast transforms, typically, the two actors would embrace, which seems normal, but now, the two stay apart and circle each other, which feels a little odd, as that goes against the natural feeling to run and hug the person you love.

Even those in the comments discussed the odd way that the two characters interact after this big moment.

starmarieob stated that Beast just runs in a circle.

He runs around in a circle

Baby Yoda thinks that the staging is just for show and that the cast is actually closer when off stage. Of course, we do not know this for certain.

They need to stop the COVID BS already for this show. Behind stage all of them are eating together and hanging out together in groups

Olga was impressed by how the actors have handled the awkward change!

Honestly played off super well though 😂

Shannon Braden-Gould thinks that the distancing is not working in the show.

Social distancing killed this show as well as lion king. Don’t get me wrong I’m all for being safe but it took so much away from the shows

French vanilla brought up how close Guests are forced to stand to see fireworks, in comparison to the distance being shown on stage.

we can all stand shoulder to shoulder with strangers with no masks during fireworks, but they can’t get closer then 6 feet 😂😂 makes so much sense.

The comments continue to discuss the distancing in the show and the oddness of it, but of course, everyone would rather see the show return in this modified form rather than it not return at all!

Disney describes the show as:

Be Our Guest

The heartwarming tale of Belle and the Beast swirls to life in this lush stage performance. With colorful costumes, gorgeous scenery and the songs you’ve come to love, this sumptuous show will sweep you away—all over again!

You can watch the show during the following hours:

Morning

11:00 AM Afternoon

1:00 PM,2:00 PM, 4:00 PM Evening

5:00 PM

What do you think about this scene in the Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage show at Hollywood Studios?

