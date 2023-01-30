Disney’s Classic Haunted Mansion Ride Now Closed

A classic Disney attraction is now closed.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, houses many incredible rides and attractions, ranging from Space Mountain and the Matterhorn Bobsleds to the breathtaking new experiences found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Of course, Disneyland is also home to several other iconic rides and attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and many more. Guests also have the chance to visit Sleeping Beauty Castle, which is always a dream, especially when you can go inside and relieve the story of Princess Aurora and Maleficent.

However, few rides can compare to that Disney’s own Haunted Mansi0n.

This ride is so popular and beloved that it can be found in numerous Disney Resorts, including at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. However, there’s a key difference between these two versions, as the West Coast Haunted Mansion actually undergoes seasonal refurbishments for both the Halloween and Christmas seasons. This seasonal version of the ride is known as the Haunted Mansion Holiday.

For a limited time, The Haunted Mansion welcomes Guests into a new version of the attraction inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). Guests will be able to see Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and even Zero, who will take over The Haunted Mansion at New Orleans Square for the 21st time since this holiday overlay began in 2001.

Haunted Mansion was supposed to close earlier this month so that the seasonal decorations could be removed, but this was delayed for an unknown reason. However, January 30, 2023, marks the official end date for Haunted Mansion Holiday, meaning the ride is now closed.

Haunted Mansion will return on February 10, 2023, meaning Guests will have to go without this classic Disneyland adventure for a little over a week.

Do you prefer the original version of Haunted Mansion or Haunted Mansion Holiday?