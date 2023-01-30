Disney’s Classic Haunted Mansion Ride Now Closed

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park

Credit: Disney

A classic Disney attraction is now closed.

sleeping beauty castle decorated for the walt disney company's 100th anniversary at disneyland
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Related: Disney’s Splash Mountain to Stay Open For The Foreseeable Future

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, houses many incredible rides and attractions, ranging from Space Mountain and the Matterhorn Bobsleds to the breathtaking new experiences found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Of course, Disneyland is also home to several other iconic rides and attractions like Peter Pan’s FlightPirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and many more. Guests also have the chance to visit Sleeping Beauty Castle, which is always a dream, especially when you can go inside and relieve the story of Princess Aurora and Maleficent.

However, few rides can compare to that Disney’s own Haunted Mansi0n.

haunted mansion holiday at disneyland resort
Credit: Disney

Related: Iconic Ride Gutted at Disney World, Vehicles Removed After Closure

This ride is so popular and beloved that it can be found in numerous Disney Resorts, including at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. However, there’s a key difference between these two versions, as the West Coast Haunted Mansion actually undergoes seasonal refurbishments for both the Halloween and Christmas seasons. This seasonal version of the ride is known as the Haunted Mansion Holiday.

For a limited time, The Haunted Mansion welcomes Guests into a new version of the attraction inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). Guests will be able to see Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and even Zero, who will take over The Haunted Mansion at New Orleans Square for the 21st time since this holiday overlay began in 2001.

The Hitchhiking Ghosts at The Haunted Mansion, Ezra Beane, Professor Phineas Plump and Gus
Credit: Disney

Haunted Mansion was supposed to close earlier this month so that the seasonal decorations could be removed, but this was delayed for an unknown reason. However, January 30, 2023, marks the official end date for Haunted Mansion Holiday, meaning the ride is now closed.

Haunted Mansion will return on February 10, 2023, meaning Guests will have to go without this classic Disneyland adventure for a little over a week.

Do you prefer the original version of Haunted Mansion or Haunted Mansion Holiday?

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!