LGBTQ+ Outrage: Trans Community Against ‘Star Wars’: Ahsoka

Lucasfilm might have a massive following, but much of the trans community is against Star Wars: Ahsoka because of some surprising problems.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Hurting LGBTQ+ Community

The show follows the Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as the character investigates threats to a galaxy in need. But it’s not the content of the show that has the trans community upset. It’s an issue hidden behind the scene, justified in the classic maneuver of keeping the artist and the story separate.

But there has to be a line somewhere, which is what has so many fans upset with Lucasfilm and its productions. At the heart of the issue with the trans community’s opposition to Star Wars: Ahsoka is a glaring hypocrisy within the entertainment realm.

Trans and LGBTQ+ Community Opposing Star Wars: Ahsoka

The newly announced season for Star Wars: Ahsoka shows that it has a lot of traction. Yet it’s leaving much of the trans and LGBTQ+ community enraged with Star Wars’ choices about its fifth season cast, questioning Lucasfilm’s recent decisions in casting.

Much of the controversy surrounds Rosario Dawson, the actress in Ahsoka, and the lawsuit alleging her claims of “battery, assault, and emotional distress” wrought upon a transgender individual.

The values shown throughout the Star Wars realm surround honor. There’s nothing honorable about allegedly bringing harm to the LGBTQ+ community.

Virtue Signaling in Media

It was a pretty severe suit that preceded the time Lucasfilm hired a transgender actress. As if the lawsuit wasn’t sufficient, the perceived virtue signaling of the company’s new hiring practices leaves much of the transgender community opposing Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Most of the concerns surround the fact that, even with the representation of the transgender community, if it’s not backed up, there’s no actual benefit. The hiring practices came after the lawsuit, leaving many wondering if there were ulterior motives for the casting choice.

Ultimately, it’s a matter of understanding the reasons the trans community is opposing Star Wars: Ahsoka and aiming to address them realistically.

What do you think about the trans community opposing Star Wars? Justified or not? Share your take in the comments down below!