Legendary Disney Celebrity Speaks Out, Has Strong Words About Firing

The Walt Disney Company has been no stranger to controversy over the last few years.

Disney has been met with backlash just about every turn it has taken. From fans being upset with the end product for several highly-anticipated Marvel and Star Wars projects to animated films taking massive blows at the box office to battling it out with the state of Florida and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over its sovereign governing, there’s been no shortage of controversy for the company.

Of course, it doesn’t stop there.

One of the most beloved franchises in all of Disney is the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, directed by James Gunn, starred Chris Pratt (Star-Lord/Peter Quill), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Vin Diesel (Groot), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), and Bradley Cooper and Sean Gunn as Rocket Raccoon. The franchise produced three films, which brought in nearly $2.5 billion combined worldwide.

The films also spawned a Disney+ special in The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special, and two theme park attractions: Guardians of the Galaxy– Mission: BREAKOUT at Disney California Adventure Park in Disneyland Resort, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. The two rides have become widely popular, especially Cosmic Rewind, which many Guests have dubbed their new favorite attraction.

One thing that many fans may not remember, however, is that James Gunn was almost not a part of the third film, which was released this past May. Gunn was fired from Disney after Tweets surfaced in which he had joked about rape and pedophilia more than a decade ago. The director, who was credited with producing the successful franchise, was removed temporarily but was later reinstated. In recent comments, Gunn shared that this moment served as a “new beginning for him.”

“For a beat there, it was like ‘Holy sh*t. I have been working my entire life to be loved by all these people, by the world, so that I could feel OK about myself. And everything I worked for is gone,” Gunn shared on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast.

The director, who also played the role of Maskless Sakaaran, shared that he feared his career was over and that he’d have to sell his house. However, after receiving an outpouring of support from the likes of many Guardians stars, Gunn shared that the day, which he originally had dubbed as the “worst day of his life,” became “the best day of his life.”

“The amount of people that showed me this love at this moment when I was completely weak… it was stunning to me, and for the first time in my life, I felt loved,” he said. “And so that thing I have been searching for my entire life—to feel loved—I could not experience it until I let go of my desperation to receive it… I woke up that morning thinking it was the worst day of my entire life. I lay in my bed thinking, ‘I hate being f**king famous. I hate it, I hate it, I hate it.’ But I went to bed that night, lying next to Jen, and I looked over at her, and I realized… this was the best day of my life.”

“That was the beginning of everything, the beginning of my second life.”

With the Guardians behind him, James Gunn has jumped ship over to Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Universe. As the headman there, he has been making a bevy of changes, many of which have been considered controversial. Henry Cavill, who played the role of Superman for many years, is out. Dwayne Johnson, who was reportedly serving in an executive role, has also seen his character Black Adam put on hold. Just recently, the popular Batman spinoff, The Penguin, was shut down, as well.

