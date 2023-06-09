Forget Universal, Disney Needs Marvel More

In the past twenty years, Disney has expanded far beyond their iconic and adorable cartoon characters. With the cast of Star Wars and the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe joining the ranks of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, the Disney Parks have expanded far beyond castles and coasters. That all being said, there’s definitely a balance problem between Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

As magical as Disney World is, it could be much better in the Marvel department. Where its Californian counterpart receives regular visits from Earth’s mightiest heroes, Florida is lucky if they can get a special-guest appearance from Star-Lord or Doctor Strange for a limited time. With the MCU as big as it is, it’s time for some severe contract negotiations.

Disney Misses Out With Marvel

For the most magical places on earth, it certainly feels like there’s some serious division between what both Disneyland and Disney World offer. Although both American Parks have reaped the benefits of the galaxy far, far away, it seems like Disneyland gets the best of Marvel while the Walt Disney World Resort just gets the leftovers.

This is primarily due to the contract Disney has with Universal and the RCA/Marvel agreement that states which characters they can and cannot have east of the Mississippi river. The contract has been in place for a long while but it’s high time that both parties started some serious renegotiations, because Disney World is missing out on far too much.

The MCU has reached a multiverse-level size, and it feels like Disney World is doing the bare minimum to accommodate fans on the east coast. Even while writing this, Disney is play testing a new Groot for Avengers Campus while Cosmic Rewind goes without so much as a Meet and Greet with Guardians of the Galaxy.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure have played host to Captain America, Spider-Man, and more since 1999, but they are clearly different incarnations than what most fans know. The retro-inspired comic influence is great for fans who grew up with classic the X-Men and Avengers, but it grows more and more dated with the expansion of the MCU.

The difference between Universal’s Marvel island and Disney’s MCU is night and day, and it’s blatantly obvious which one caters to a wider audience. Unfortunately for most fans, Disney can’t fix this problem as long as Universal’s area still exists. However, there might be hope for them yet.

Universal has been expanding and utilizing more and more IP with future additions like Nintendo World and the upcoming Minions expansion. How long will it be before their heroes need a new home?

As of now, Marvel’s presence in the Disney Parks is severely unbalanced. Further inclusion of the Guardians alone would be a major improvement, considering their ties to EPCOT and the Xandar pavilion. With the recent closure of the failed Star Wars Galactic Cruiser, our favorite heroes and villains could potentially rise from its ashes.

Do you think Disney, Marvel, and Universal will reach an agreement? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!