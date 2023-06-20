20th Century Announces Wolverine/Predator Crossover

Every day, the idea that studios and production companies are running out of ideas is tossed around by a mass of disgruntled viewers and consumers. Fortunately, that concept is different from what some may think. Enter Marvel’s Wolverine and his new intergalactic adversary.

What happens when an unstoppable alien force meets an unkillable mutant? Marvel fans are getting ready to find out as Wolverine clashes claws with his most powerful opponent yet, as the infamous Predator comes crashing to Earth’s Canadian wilderness with his sights set on a new hunting trophy. The real question is, whose claws are sharper?

Predator Vs. Wolverine

Both Predator and Wolverine have fought their share of monsters in their time. One has done battle with Xenomorphs, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and even Batman; the other has fought every major American war, survived grueling biological experiments, and healed from every known disease. Now, Marvel and 20th Century Studios announced a new four-issue comic book series that proves which hunter is the deadliest.

Penned by the character’s current solo series writer, Benjamin Percy, the brief but bloody adventure is promised to be an all out battle royale between two of fiction’s most incredible characters. Percy himself has expressed a major investment in both Wolverine and his alien adversary when creating the new series.

In a Marvel interview, Percy stated,

“The mythologies of both are ingrained in me so deeply they might as well be strands of DNA or wisps of soul. The guns, claws, beef, and blood of both franchises have been stewing in my brain since 1987…This epic hunt will span decades, as both of these giants learn and harden and grow deadlier with time…”

And,

"Neither will have time to bleed, but you better make time to read, because I'm putting everything I've got into this event, and I'm thrilled to join forces with some of the best artists in the business."

This has all the makings of a perfect summer blockbuster, and it’s a wonder 20th Century Studios haven’t tried to bring a concept like this to the silver screen. While fans might not get to see these two duke it out at the movies, they can definitely watch the carnage unfold wherever comic books are sold when the first issue drops September 20th, 2023.

Who do you think will come out on top in this battle of the beasts? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!