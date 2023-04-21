D23 Magazine Summer Issue Features Exclusive Looks At Summer Blockbusters

Hardcore Disney fans are eagerly anticipating a summer filled with exciting Walt Disney Studio projects like The Little Mermaid (2023), Elementals (2023), and Haunted Mansion (2023), as well as a ton of new Disney+ series. And if fans want to get even more information on these movies and shows, your best option is Disney Twenty-Three magazine from D23.

D23 is the official fan club for anything related to the Walt Disney Company, including Disney animation, movies, tv shows, Star Wars, Marvel Studios, and any Disney Park. It even gives access to the Walt Disney archives. It’s an excellent resource for every Disney fanatic.

While it’s most famous for its conventions like the D23 Expo and Destination D23, the club also releases four quarterly magazines that provide exclusive looks at every side of the company. And this remains true for the summer of 2023.

D23 Magzine’s Exclusive Summer Issue Cover Art

Related: Will New Songs From ‘The Little Mermaid’ Remake Be Enough to Charm Fans?

For this year’s summer issue, Disney Twenty-Three has three different front covers showing off some of the exclusive content inside the magazine. The first is a look at Pixar’s next film Elementals, which tells the love story between Ember and Wade. The D23 exclusive explores Pixar’s filmmaking process, including the story’s origins and the inspiration for Element City.

The second cover showcases Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. Within the pages, readers can enjoy an interview with Bailey along with co-star Daveed Diggs, director Rob Marshall, and Disney Legend Alan Menken.

Related: Sorry Disney, But Spielberg Already Made the Best Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’

The third and final cover features a look at the entire cast of the upcoming Haunted Mansion movie, including Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Chase W. Dillon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tiffany Haddish, and LaKeith Stanfield. Inside the magazine, Dawson, Stanfield, and Haddish give exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at the film.

If you are a D23 member, you will randomly receive one of these covers. However, every issue of Disney Twenty-Three will have a back cover featuring every member of Electric Mayhem on the poster for the upcoming Disney+ series Muppets Mayhem (2023), as well as interviews with various members of the cast and production team about the show.

The summer issue of D23 also features interviews with the cast and crew of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), a look at 25 years of Disney Cruise lines, a celebration of 70 years of Peter Pan (1953), an exclusive look at the new Disney+ series American Born Chinese (2023), and much more.

How Do I Get Disney Twenty-Three Magazine?

With all this excellent content, these magazines are a must for anyone who loves Disney. So how do you get them? Unfortunately, it’s not quite as easy as going to a newsstand and buying a magazine.

No, to receive Disney Twenty-Three Magazine, you must be at least a Gold Member of D23. While being a general D23 member is free and offers access to general events, the FanFare newsletter, and various sweepstakes, the Gold Membership gives you additional perks like the aforementioned magazine, a Gold Member card, the Gold Member collector set, and access to exclusive Gold Member events and offers.

A single Gold Membership costs around $100 annually, while the dual membership only costs about $30 more. While this seems like a significant financial setback, hardcore Disney fans will love it.

Which of these projects are you most excited about? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!