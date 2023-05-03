‘Alien: Isolation’ In Production by Disney and Fox

In space, no one can hear you scream… And audiences will be returning to witness the horrors beyond the stars with a new upcoming installment in Ridley Scott’s Alien franchise. Spaceships and Xenomorphs are both exciting and terrifying things, but a recently-revealed detail has possibly exposed a major development in the film’s plot.

The original 1979 sci-fi/horror masterpiece was an absolute thrill. While there have been many sequels and spinoffs trying to expand the lore of the Weyland-Yutani corporation, the crew of the Nostromo, the Engineers, and the evolution of the titular aliens themselves, viewers have craved a back-to-basics creature feature for years. With that in mind, recent teaser might have just signaled that their wish is granted.

Alien: Isolation Teased on TikTok

The tweet above from @AlienAnthology is a teaser from director Fede Alvarez, the mind behind the recent Evil Dead remake, and it certainly has that classic ’70s sci-fi vibe. However, there’s also something familiar in that corridor a certain sect of the fandom might recognize.

Although a series of sequels, spinoffs, novels, and more have burst forth from the chest of the original film, there’s one chapter of the Alien franchise many fans hold in the highest regard. It was an installment that put fans right in the perspective of a survivor aboard a derelict space station infested by rogue AI and one ravenous, acid-drooling monster. It’s none other than Alien: Isolation.

For those out there with little gaming experience, Alien: Isolation is a survival horror game that follows the events of the 1979 film. The game concerns Amanda Ripley, daughter of Ellen Ripley played by Sigourney Weaver in the original film, and her mission to find the remains of the Nostromo. Unfortunately for her, a monstrous threat lies in wait for her when she finds herself stranded aboard a ruined space station.

The game was a critical success, and definitely had one of the scariest encounters in horror gaming. However, could this have done better as a full-on film adaptation? If the video above is anything to believe, someone seems to think so.

This might all be entirely speculated, as stated in @mrjmonkey75’s description, but there are simply too many coincidences for this train of thought to be ignored. As clearly pointed out by the imagery in the TikTok above, everything looks too perfect for it to be anything other than Alien: Isolation.

Although not much as been revealed, many will have their fingers crossed that the movie is indeed an adaptation of the terrifying video game. While reports seem to point to it being a stand-alone film, the presence of the elements depicted in the teaser don’t seem to match that setting. All we can do now is wait until a full trailer has been released before we can know for sure.

Inside the Magic will continue to post further updates as the film’s development progresses. Until then, tell us what you think in the comments below!